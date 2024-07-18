HERITAGE GRAND BAKERY-Your Next Stop at Bryant Park 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With just one glance in the window, you will be lured inside the Heritage Grand Bakery on 40th Street, right across from Bryant Park. They offer freshly baked pastries, sweet treats such as macarons, loaves of bread, a proprietary coffee program, and a fine array of grab and go items. It’s the perfect place to visit when picnicking or attending an event in the park, stopping by the library, getting treats for your office, or bringing home breads and dessert for the family. The selection of items will transport you to some of Europe’s best bakeshops.

Heritage Grand Bakery is dedicated to using Ancient Grains grown on their farms in Europe and Upstate New York to create Heritage Grand’s proprietary grain blend, using natural seeding like farmers did in ancient times. These grains offer several benefits such as high nutritional value, ease of digestibility, and low allergenic potential in all their freshly baked breads and pastries.

Executive Head Baker Mark Fiorentino and his dedicated team of bakers arrive at 3 a.m. to mill the wheat grains into flour, mix and roll the dough, and expertly craft the fresh bread each morning. Executive Pastry Chef Damien Herrgott uses the same flour to expertly craft the bakery’s viennoiseries, cookies, pastries, and desserts.

We recently stopped by for some breakfast fare and a loaf of their Hudson Valley Sourdough bread. The bakery area has a welcoming bar space where you can relax and enjoy your perfectly brewed coffee.

One of our favorites is the Pistachio Cruffin. It is made with croissant dough, shaped as a muffin and filled with pistachio pastry cream that has just the right touch of sweetness. Danish pastries such as their Apricot Danish is also made with croissant dough filled with a mixture of pastry cream and delectable apricots. Whether you are craving sweet or savory, you will find just what pleases from their selections.

You will soon agree that Heritage Grand Bakery has some of the best pastries and baked items in the city. Visit them soon!

Heritage Grand Bakery is located at 8 W. 40th Street, New York, NY. For more information, visit HERE and call 212.419.9163.

Photo Credit: Heritage Grand Bakery

