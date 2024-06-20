Groupo Peňaflor Wines-An Excellent Tasting and Pairing Luncheon

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadwayworld recently had the pleasure of sitting down with Marcelo Belmonte, the lead agronomist at Grupo Penaflor in Argentina for a luncheon at the Balvanera Restaurant in the East Village of New York City. Marcelo oversees winemaking for Grupo Peňaflor, which includes the wineries El Esteco, Trapiche, and Mascota.

Marcelo graduated from the School of Agricultural Sciences of the National University of Cuyo, Mendoza. He holds a Master of Science in Horticulture and Agronomy with Viticulture Specialization from the University of California Davis, in addition to being a member of the Society for Oenology and Viticulture, the American Society of Agricultural Engineers, and the Soil Science Society of America.

Thanks to the excellent Argentinian fare at Balvanera, the wines presented by Marcelo were perfectly paired with the cuisine. For instance, the elegant Trapiche Terroir Series Chardonnay, “Finca Ls Piedras” Single Vineyard 2021 paired beautifully with the Pez Limon, a dish with yellowtail crudo, ojo blanco, yuzu kosho and bing cherries. Balvanera’s Ojo de Bife eye of rib, confit trumpet, squash and fresh Chimi paired wonderfully with Trapiche Terroir Series Malbec “Finca Coletto” Single Vineyard 2018 and the Trapiche Iscay Series Malbec Cabernet Franc 2020. Our readers will like to know that The Terroir Series showcases the diversity of the regions within the Valle de Uco Region in Mendoza, Argentina.

Trapiche is celebrating its 140th Year making wine. It is the largest winery in Argentina and also also one of the oldest. This long and storied history has led to countless instances of recognition from the global press community, culminating in being named the “2019 New World Winery of The Year” by Wine Enthusiast Magazine.

Few winemakers have had as much influence on the wine region they call home as Marcelo Belmonte. Currently, he is active in efforts to advance sustainability in winemaking and viticulture at Grupo Penaflor and in Argentina in general. He is also responsible for introducing the Iscay Wines from Trapiche that consistently achieve critical praise.

For more information on Trapiche wines, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Torrey Grant

