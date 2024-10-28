Graza and The Standard Grill to Offer a Friendsgiving Experience

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Standard Grill, located within The Standard, High Line in New York City, is thrilled to announce its partnership with olive oil brand Graza to present Grazagiving at The Standard Grill, a limited-edition Friendsgiving menu that reimagines holiday dining through a Mediterranean lens.

Available exclusively at The Standard Grill from November 19 through November 23, this innovative culinary experience challenges traditional Thanksgiving offerings with a menu crafted by restaurant’s acclaimed Chefs Sekine Ndiaye and Frederick Aquino, who have expertly created dishes using unique takes on Graza’s famous “Drizzle” and “Sizzle” extra virgin olive oils.

Grazagiving at The Standard Grill showcases the restaurant’s commitment to culinary innovation while highlighting the versatility of Graza's high-quality olive oil. From cocktails to desserts, each dish on the menu incorporates Graza in unique and delicious ways, offering diners a fresh take on holiday classics:

Cocktails: Olive oil-washed spirits shine in creative concoctions like the Escabeche Martini and Marcona Almond Sour.

Tapas: A selection of Spanish-inspired small plates, including Charred Spanish Octopus with smoked Graza Drizzle chili oil and Marinated Shrimp Skewer with Graza Drizzle piquillo sauce.

Entrees: The Million Dollar Chicken, served with sourdough bread plus Graza Drizzle EVOO for dipping, offers a luxurious alternative to traditional turkey. The Seafood Paella reimagines traditional Thanksgiving bounty with Mediterranean flair, and the Graza Drizzle Pesto Linguine is a great choice for vegetarian friends.

Desserts: Graza Sizzle Olive Oil Cake and Graza Drizzle Olive Oil Gelato provide a delightful olive oil-infused finish to the meal.

Guests can indulge in the Grazagiving festivities from Tuesday, November 19 to Saturday, November 23. Reservations for the general public are now available via Resy here.

Photo Credit: Sam Keller

Comments