Festive Cocktails Presented in NYC Spots and Beyond-Cheers!

With holiday reveling, shopping, shows, and touring, a festive cocktail is a welcome treat. Relax and sip at these top spots in NYC, Miami and LA. Bartenders have curated seasonal mixes that are pure perfection. Check out these venues and enjoy!

NEW YORK CITY:

Temple Bar

Temple Bar is the perfect place to enjoy holiday drinks - it’s dark and classic with warm oak paneling throughout the space and the iconic Temple Bar green embedded in the decor. Snag an “Olive Oil Martini” ($23) with gin, olive oil washed dry and blanc vermouths, & olives if you’re feeling classic, or a warming “Slow Train” ($23) with gin, sloe, Caffé Amaro, & sweet vermouth. Available year-long.

Desert 5 Spot

“The Highway Man” ($18) is Desert 5 Spot’s twist on a classic Old Fashioned - made with Knob Creek, Tepus Fugit Creme de Cacao, vanilla, cinnamon, and topped with a charred marshmallow, every flavor note is sure to fill you with warmth and transport guests to the holiday rodeo. Available year-long. Imagery here. Credit: Desert 5 Spot

Living Room at The Standard High Line

The “Winter Bramble” ($16), featuring gin, huckleberry jam, and lemon juice, is a speciality cocktail that will be available in The Standard, High Line’s lounge area The Living Room, as part of The Standard, High LIne’s winter speciality menus. Available December 2024 - March 2025.

The New York EDITION and The Times Square EDITION

In the holiday spirit, The New York and Times Square EDITION have partnered with Ketel One Vodka to create and offer “Festive in the City,” a seasonal rendition of the classic cosmopolitan. Featuring Ketel One Vodka, Cinnamon Cloves, and Cranberry, the drink will be available from December 2nd - 31st, with a portion of the proceeds donated to Ali Forney Center, providing housing to LGBTQIA+ youth.

Gansevoort Meatpacking

Enjoy Thanksgiving day at the various dining outlets at Gansevoort Meatpacking, located in the heart of the Meatpacking District. For a casual pre-dinner cocktail, sip on hand-crafted cocktails at Coffee + Cocktails such as the Sleigh au Lait’ ($25) mixed with Volcan De Mi Tierra Blanco Tequila, vanilla syrup, cacao, marshmallows, and choice of milk and the ‘Midnight Mocha’ ($25) made with vodka, espresso, coffee liqueur, Baileys, choice of milk, caramel, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and topped with shaved chocolate.

MIAMI:

LPM Miami

Toast to this year’s holiday festivities at LPM Restaurant & Bar, Miami while sipping on the famed Tomatini, often referred to as “the essence of LPM in a glass.” Celebrate the season with this show stopping tomato-based cocktail, featuring the perfect blend of freshly muddled Campari Tomatoes with a pinch of salt and pepper, 3-year-old white balsamic vinegar, and a dash of simple syrup. Garnished with a salt and pepper dipped cherry tomato and finished with a theatrical crack of fresh black pepper from a custom pepper mill. Capturing the merry and bright spirit of LPM Miami, the signature Tomatini is a holiday celebration in a glass. Available all year long.

Mother Wolf Miami

Celebrate the magic of the holiday season at Mother Wolf Miami, nestled in the heart of the city’s glamorous Design District. Raise a glass to festive cheer with the ‘Mama Rhea’—a dazzling blend of Ketel One vodka, italicus, granny smith apple juice, and orgeat. Truly capturing the essence of the season, it’s the perfect sip to kick-start the holidays. Available all year long.

LOS ANGELES:

Lobby Bar at The West Hollywood EDITION

Located on the Sunset Strip, The West Hollywood EDITION offers a space for elevated festive spirit with a unique tree installation by a local florist/artist and a seasonal cocktail special at Lobby Bar. The sweet sip was made in partnership with Ketel One Vodka and is aptly named Holiday Helper, crafted with Ketel One Vodka, Drambuie, vanilla, lime, and Boiron passion fruit puree. The proceeds from Holiday Helper cocktail purchases will be donated to nonprofit organization School on Wheels, which provides free tutoring and mentoring to children from K-12 living in shelters, motels, vehicles, and group foster homes in Southern California.

Sirena at The Georgian

To celebrate the season with vintage flair, Santa Monica's historic Art Deco hotel, The Georgian, invites guests into a charming and romantic atmosphere along the pacific coast. At the hotel’s ground floor outpost, Sirena, patrons can enjoy the warm, spirit-forward cocktail, 1933 Old Fashioned, made with pine nut infused bourbon, cynar, and bitters.

KA’TEEN

Celebrate the holiday season at KA’TEEN, a Mexican coastal-inspired restaurant in Hollywood, where festive cocktails and delicious cuisine await. Escape into a cozy, lush oasis reminiscent of the Yucatán jungle, and enjoy drinks and dinner under the dark night sky, surrounded by the warmth of fire pits. From December 3rd through New Year’s Eve, indulge in the irresistible Manzano cocktail — a perfect blend of warm, fruity, and spiced flavors, crafted with Hennessy, green and red apple, orange, lemon, apple cider, maple syrup, cinnamon, and white wine. Enjoy their latest programming night for Live Music Thursdays where a live band performs beloved Spanish songs.

Desert 5 Spot

Embrace the holiday spirit at Hollywood country bar, Desert 5 Spot, where the nostalgic 1970s Palm Springs vibe meets the quirky charm of Pioneertown. Starting December 3rd, indulge in the My First Rodeo cocktail — a refined blend of Botanist Gin, St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur, sage-infused simple syrup, and lemon, offering a delightful balance of herbaceous, elegant, and slightly spiced flavors. While you're there, enjoy their lively weekly programming, including Soft Spot Songwriter Nights on Tuesdays, Line Dancing and Cowboy Karaoke on Wednesdays, and live performances by Johnny Travis Jr. and The Desert 5 Band on Fridays and Saturdays. Plus, don’t miss the Two-Stepping on Saturday nights, rounding out the perfect winter escape.

Bar Lis

Step into the chic ambiance of Bar Lis, a Hollywood hotspot inspired by the glamorous French Riviera, and revel in their festive cocktail offerings. Try the Mon Amour, Mon Ami, a delightful blend of sweet, tart, herbal, and spicy flavors, crafted with Tito’s Vodka, Amaro Nonino, Apricot, Lemon, and Cinnamon. For something more bold and rich, sip on the Rust and Bone, a smoky, complex mix of Santa Teresa 1796 Rum, Amaro Averna Siciliano, Dry Vermouth, Black Walnut Bitters, Oak, Peppercorn, and Cinnamon. Begin your evening with their Sunset Hour starting at 5 PM, and stick around for the vibrant energy of Jazz Eclectic LA on Tuesdays and DJ performances on the weekend, starting at 10 PM.

Photo Credit: The Standard, High Line

