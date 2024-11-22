Feeling Gifty? Selections Sure to Please Food Lovers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Make the upcoming holiday season delicious with gifts that will please everyone on your list. From cookbooks and coffee to candy and ice cream, we have you covered. Now is the time to start brainstorming wonderful presents for friends, family, and co-workers. We have included links to the companies for your convenience to order online. Many of our suggestions are also ideal for hosts when you attend the next gathering. Happy holidays!

For the Home Chef

Rubirosa at Home – the iconic pantry line from NYC’s Rubirosa, inspired by the signature ingredients used in the restaurant’s most famed dishes. Perfect for the foodie or home chef in your life, their holiday offerings include products that will make meal planning a pleasure. The Pasta Sampler ($48.99) is back by popular demand, Rubirosa’s Pasta Sampler Tin is a twist on a holiday favorite, the nostalgic decorative popcorn tin, but this one features three unique pasta shapes - Trottole, Casarecce and Lumache. Pasta & Vodka Sauce ($29.99) combination is the perfect pasta dinner at home with Rubirosa’s signature Vodka Sauce & Lumache Pasta, packaged in a beautifully designed Rubirosa gift box. Both of these items are the foundation of the recipes at the Rubirosa restaurant. Cucina Combo ($47.99) proves the ideal gift or something special for you to have at home. This combo features the original product line to build out any cook’s “Cucina.” Pasta Sampler & Sauce Gift Set ($84.99) is a beautiful bundle that includes the new Pasta Sampler Tin, as well as the restaurant’s signature Vodka Sauce, Marinara Sauce and Olive Oil, for the ultimate Mulberry Street experience at home!

THE HYUN has a collection of Japanese wagyu beef is an incomparable gift. HYUN is the first premium Japanese wagyu butcher shop in the U.S. to import whole boneless wagyu cattle directly from Japan. The shop reflects Japan’s minimalist aesthetic, designed to resemble a luxury atelier that seamlessly blends elegance and functionality. For the holiday season, THE HYUN Collection allows customers to handpick their favorite cuts, beautifully wrapped in Bojagi, a traditional Korean gift wrapping. The wood box sets include three or six prime cuts, each wrapped in colorful silk fabrics and embellished with decorative tassels—making them a perfect gift for any occasion.

Ancient Olive Trees offers luxurious gift sets filled with curated selections of premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar, Dirty Martini Juice, and even custom-scented candles that will suit anyone on your gifting list this year. Here are a few that are perfect for the people on your list. The Perfect Pair (SRP: $69) set contains the top-notch duo of EVOO and Balsamic Vinegar. The carefully crafted Extra Virgin Olive Oil exudes fresh olive flavor with a hint of pepper on the edge complemented by the velvety texture and slightly sweet tones of the signature Balsamic Vinegar that is barrel-aged and blended in Modena, Italy. As a stocking stuffer, The Reminisce (SRP: $75) candle is made with a premium wax blend of soy, coconut oil and paraffin that will last 65 hours of burn time. Hand-poured in California the candle offers a sprightly fragrance blend of citrus and Mandarin zest, pink grapefruit, ginger and verbena, which is sure to spark treasured remembrances.

A-Sha Noodles make a quick, healthy and delicious meal that everyone will savor. Their 100 year old recipe is always rated tops on the market. A-Sha's Asian noodles are sold in bundles that are great for gifting such as the Pantry Starter Bundle ($56.49) or the Spicy Lover's Bundle ($40.49). With busy times, a gift of A-Sha Noodles will be a very welcome addition to everyone's kitchen.

DIY for Foodies

FarmSteady has DIY kits that are great for everyone. A favorite is their Pain au Chocolat Kit ($35). Master the art of French pastry at home with this easy to follow kit. You’ll wind up with six layered chocolate croissants made right in your own kitchen. Or enjoy the Neon Bagel Kit ($35): This kid-friendly kit makes for an excellent weekend brunch activity. Follow the instructions to mix, dye, twist and boil your own brightly hued bagels, finishing them off in the oven for the signature New York-style crisp crust. Their Cinnamon Roll Kit Perfect for a holiday hosting gift, this crowd-pleasing kit contains the materials for mixing, proofing, rolling and baking nine pillowy and sticky cinnamon rolls with a velvety frosting. These are just some of the kits available from FarmSteady.

Stay Organized for the Holidays

W&P is known for their eco-friendly, sustainable kitchen products that includes storage solutions and so much more. Their beautifully crafted Insulated Bottle ($35) keeps drinks hot for up to 12 hours and cold for 24 hours without a metallic aftertaste, perfect for toting around their favorite beverage. Opt for engraving for a sweet personal touch. Explore the full line of W&P items for gifting.

Best New Cookbooks

Breaking Bao: 88 Bakes and Snacks from Asia and Beyond by Clarice Lam is on Chronicle Books for $40. A love letter to Asian-American baking and snacks, the book's 88 recipes are rooted in Clarice’s personal journey of self-discovery and the transformative power of embracing one’s heritage. The unexpected and whimsical recipes offer an inventive perspective on baking with Asian flavors and ingredients, highlighting sweet and savory bao, cakes and desserts, and snacks.

Salty, Cheesy, Herby, Crispy Snackable Bakes: 100 Easy-Peasy, Savory Recipes for 24/7 Deliciousness by Jessie Sheehan is from Countryman Press for $28. It is a follow-up to her last book Snackable Bakes — which was named one of the best cookbooks in 2022 by The New York Times — Salty, Cheesy, Herby, Crispy is Jessie’s first savory baking cookbook, and features more than 100 simple, craveable, and quick-to-assemble recipes for savory scones, hand pies, breads, galettes, and quiche, to name a few.

Sweet Tooth Alert

KOHO offers premiere chocolates inspired by the Hawaiian Islands’ bounty with hand painted colors and inspired flavors like the tart Lilko'i Caramel (passionfruit), salty-sweet Hawiian Sea Salt, robust Kona Coffee and buttery Macadamia Praline. The Kona Coffee Bon Bons ($20) feature a blend of rich Big Island grown Kona Coffee infused into a caramel with floral and spicy notes. The beautifully packaged box is an ideal standalone gift for the java-obsessed or perfect pairing alongside a cup of joe. For those who love a classic pairing, KOHO's Milk Chocolate Covered Macadamias ($39) are a perfect sweet bite alongside afternoon coffee. KOHO’s Explorer Pink 12-Piece ($38) is ideal companions for floral or herbal teas. The light, fragrant flavors will complement the delicate notes of teas like jasmine or chamomile, creating a delightful experience. And be sure to check out their special, limited-time holiday gifts.

Salt & Straw is the beloved Portland-based ice cream company founded by cousins Kim and Tyler Malek that makes award-winning ice cream that tells the story of artisans, farmers and meaningful food moments. From pint subscriptions to classic/custom flavor packs, culinary perfumes and more, Salt & Straw is offering a variety of gift ideas perfect for the sweets and dessert lovers, available for national shipping. Offerings include The Cake ($75): Inspired by one of Salt & Straw’s most popular flavors, Birthday Cake and Blackberries, which appears on their July Berries Berries Berries menu. Co-founder and pastry chef Tyler Malek created a multi-layered yellow cake, flecked with rainbow-sprinkled crumble, and layered between double-fold vanilla ice cream swirled with ribbons of juicy Oregon blackberry jam, and a tangy cream cheese frosting. Another popular gift is their Pints Club Subscriptions. You can get or give five-packs to be delivered for a period of 3 months ($229), 6 months ($427.50) or 12 months ($801).

For the Coffee Lover

Partners Coffee has a lot of ways for you to indulge in their delightful selections. The Partners Coffee subscription program (starting at $15/month) makes morning routines easy by delivering their favorite beans directly to their dorm or doorstep. For a thoughtful gift, opt for the Giftable Pre-Paid Subscription. Rockaway Cold Brew ($17.25/4 3oz pouches) makes brewing iced coffee simple and delicious (tasting notes of vanilla, rich chocolate, and caramel) with pouches of pre-ground coffee designed for home-brewed cold brew. Their best-selling holiday blend, Miracle on N 6th Street, is officially live again for the season! As you may remember, this festive favorite with notes of sweet orange, honey, ginger, and cinnamon, captures the holiday spirit and makes a perfect gift. Available in both whole bean ($22/12oz) and Instant Coffee ($17/6 sachets), Miracle brings seasonal warmth to every cup!

Tea Drinker Essentials

Moosa is a first-of-its-kind dried-fruit tea. Drink it! Then eat the fruit! Never before has there been such a healthy tea product where one actually eats the dried fruit nestled on the bottom of the cup. This infusion is what gives the tea its burst of tropical flavor but also provides a brand-new way to get their nutrients from fruit. This tea is the perfect companion for the cozy fall and winter months.

Partners Coffee Premium Teas($9.95) are thoughtfully crafted tea blends like Partners’ Breakfast Tea (soothing) and Moroccan Mint (refreshing). These and their other selections make for the perfect relaxing gift to enjoy over the holidays.

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy

Comments