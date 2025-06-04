Father's Day at Bourbon Steak New York

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Over the next few weeks we will be including some Father's Day destinations. We are starting off with Bourbon Steak New York. The restaurant is from award-winning chef and restaurateur, Michael Mina who is partnering with The Macallan for a very special four-course Macallan Pairing Dinner to celebrate Father’s Day, on Sunday, June 29, from 6–10pm.

Located inside the JW Essex House New York Hotel, Bourbon Steak New York offers a reimagined modern take on the quintessential American steakhouse. For this special evening, guests will enjoy a four-course tasting experience featuring wood-fired Wagyu filet, foie gras, warm beignets, and more, each paired with rare and limited Macallan expressions, including Rare Cask and Sherry Oak 12 Yr.

Menu + Pairings include:

-1st Course

Chanterelle Agnolotti — 24-month aged parmesan, gremolata

Paired with: The Macallan Double Cask 15 Yr

-2nd Course

Slow-Roasted Duck & Foie Gras — dried cherry compote, bacon-whiskey emulsion

Paired with: The Macallan A Night on Earth in Jerez de la Frontera

-3rd Course

Wood-Fired Wagyu Filet — whipped potato, charred haricots verts, au poivre

Paired with: The Macallan Rare Cask

-Dessert

Warm Beignets — The Macallan 12 Yr butterscotch custard, scotch toffee

Paired with: The Macallan Sherry Oak 12 Yr Espresso Martini

The pairing dinner is $250/pp (not including tax and gratuity).

Bourbon Steak New York is located in the JW Essex House New York Hotel, 160 Central Park South, New York, NY 10019. For more information, please visit HERE

Photo Credit: Michael Kleinberg

