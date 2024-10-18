FAMILY FRIENDLY RESTAURANTS All Around NYC

Are you looking for a restaurant that is family friendly and sure to please? With the holidays coming and frequent visits to the city, it's nice to know about different spots that offer a variety of cuisines and price points. Check out this selection and make some meal plans!

Upper West Side

Le Monde at 2885 Broadway, New York, NY 10025, Call 212-531-3939 and visit - Le Monde sits in the heart of the Columbia and Morningside Heights communities. With breakfast, brunch, crêpes, lunch, dinner, and bar menus, there’s sure to be something for everyone! For breakfast, try the Sweet or Savory Crêpes; Moules Frites for lunch; and the Whole Roasted Black Sea Bass for dinner. With easy access and excellent options, Le Monde satisfies your cravings in the neighborhood.

Dagon at 2454 Broadway, New York, NY 10024, Call 212-873-2466 and visit dagonnyc.com - Take a trip to Dagon for Middle Eastern Mediterranean food with a twist. Start with one of their unmissable breads, like the Kubanah–yemeni pull-apart bread with za’atar and feta. Next, try a mezze like the Japanese Eggplant Confit (roasted garlic, tomato jam, buttermilk, shabazi bread crumbs) or Muhamarra (spicy roasted pepper almond dip). Small dishes to indulge in include the Flash Fried Cauliflower (shishito peppers, olives, oregano, lemon feta aioli) and Shishbarak (Lebanese mushroom, filled dumplings, warm yogurt, pine nuts, spice herbs). For lunch and dinner, revel in Dagon’s Plancha Seared Salmon (pomegranate braised cabbage, preserved lemon apple butter) or the Harissa BBQ Sasso Chicken (endive, treviso, little gems, anchovy vinaigrette).

Carmine’s at 2450 Broadway, New York, NY 10024, Call 212-362-2200; 200 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036, Call 212-221-3800 and visit www.carminesnyc.com - With two New York City locations and their famous family-style dining, Carmine’s Italian Restaurant can feed the hungriest of families. For families headed to the theater, Carmine’s Times Square location serves rich, show-stopping plates, like the Ragu (meatballs, pork Braciola, slow-cooked Italian sausage, tomato sauce) or the Chicken Scarpariello (whole chicken cut on the bone, marinated in lemon, garlic rosemary). These same dishes and more can also be found at the Upper West Side location.

Sempre Oggi at 164 W 75th St, New York, NY 10023, Call 212-377-7150 and visit www.semprenyc.com - With the sentiment, “Always Today,” the menu at Sempre Oggi is never the same. Hyper-seasonal ingredients are at the menu's focal point, which is amended daily and dictated by the farmers’ produce. What never changes is the quality of each dish - from the bread to the pasta! Menu highlights include Grilled Norwich Meadow Farm’s Multicolored Carrots (salmoriglio, hazelnut), the Porcelet Porchetta (English peas, mint, Fresno chili, jus), and the Linguini with Lemon, Parsley, and Scallop. Sempre Oggi is the perfect restaurant for families and students reconnecting.

Midtown

Acadia 101 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019, Call 212-377-7170 and visit www.acadianyc.com -The Eastern Mediterranean restaurant, Acadia is situated just south of Central Park, north of the Theatre district, and one block from Carnegie Hall. Open throughout the day for lunch, mid-afternoon meals, dinner, weekday breakfast, and weekend brunch, Acadia’s menu pays homage to the many cultures that influence the cuisines of the Middle East. Crispy Potato Latkes with two eggs of any style, smoked salmon, and labneh for breakfast; Sahara Dirty Martini & Mezze (thyme-infused gin, dry vermouth, Tunisian pickle brine) and three to six mese of your choice for an afternoon treat; and the Seared Salmon Skewer (tomato, cucumber, freekah, wild rice, lemon vinaigrette) and the Hanger Steak can be ordered at lunch and dinner.

See No Evil Pizza & Nothing Really Matters at 210 W 50th St Concourse #1, New York, NY 10019, visit seenoevilpizza.com and nothingreallymatters.party - Nestled within NYC’s bustling subway system, one will find an exciting culinary adventure of handcrafted cocktails and artisanal pizzas. The dynamic duo of See No Evil Pizza and Nothing Really Matters is surprisingly located on the concourse level of the downtown-bound 1 Train station at 50th Street and Broadway. Redefining “underground gourmet” with its stylish ambiance and epicurean offerings, See No Evil Pizza’s kitchen is helmed by Executive Chef-Partner Edward Carew. His menu boasts creative antipasti like Ugly Eggs (soft-boiled eggs with tuna and capers sauce, Calabrian chili crisp, and bottarga), but the artisanal pizzas steal the show! Fun standouts include the Summer Babe adorned with zucchini, pesto, stracciatella, Parmigiano, and basil; and the bolder Hell Pie, featuring hot soppressata, pepperoni, smoked mozzarella, pecorino, and Calabrian chilis.

Right next door to See No Evil Pizza is Nothing Really Matters. Accessible through a discreet door behind custom-made blinds, hides this speakeasy-style cocktail bar that pays homage to New York’s clandestine past. Head mixologist Cyllan Hicks crafts cocktails that echo the city’s spirit, from classics to innovative creations like Once Bitten, Twice Shy (with rum, rye, fernet branca, cold brew, orgeat, topped with pineapple foam), and She Drives Me Crazy (vodka, combier watermelon, amaro, basil, watermelon, lime). Like the bar's name, almost all of the cocktails are named after 80s songs; the menu also showcases No-ABV options.

www.mediumrarerestaurant.com - Fortunately, DC’s steak frites pre-fixe restaurant, Medium Rare, has made its way to Manhattan. For $35 customers receive Artisan Rustic Bread, Mixed Salad and Award Winning Culotte Steak (cooked to the customer’s preference)with the restaurant’s Secret Sauce,Fresh-cut Fries and complimentary seconds of the steak and fries! On the weekends, enjoy a brunch prefix for $40. The morning starts with Bottomless Mimosas, Screwdrivers, and Bloody Marys. Diners have a choice of yogurt parfait with dried fruit and granola, fresh farm fruit salad, or a green salad for a starter Steak frites with the option of scrambled or poached eggs,Eggs Benedict, and French Toast are the entrée options.

The Village

Little Owl at 90 Bedford St, New York, NY 10014, Call 212-741-4695 and visit www.thelittleowlnyc.com - Little Owl is the perfect spot for families visiting Greenwich Village. This gem has been delighting diners for nearly two decades with its bold Mediterranean cuisine and friendly yet professional service inside the “Friends” apartment building. Treat the family to their renowned pork chop, succulent roasted fish, or signature Meatball Sliders, all expertly crafted from seasonal ingredients. With a picturesque setting ideal for group dining, Little Owl is perfect for celebrating special occasions and making lasting memories together.

Black Tap at 45 W 35th St, New York, NY 10001, Call 646-943-5135 and 529 Broome St, New York, NY 10013, Call 646-960-6500 and visit blacktap.com - For families of all ages, head to Black Tap for craft burgers, beers, and those famous CRAZYSHAKES® milkshakes. With burgers like their 50/50 pork/beef burger Frita Cubana (sofrito butter, white American cheese, crispy potato strings, paprika chili aioli, onion, parsley) and The Old Fashioned (prime burger, cremini mushrooms, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, horseradish sauce), Black Tap will make you rethink what can be on a burger. Make the impossible decision for a CRAZYSHAKESⓇ, like the popular Cookie Shake (vanilla cookie base, vanilla frosted rim with cookie crumbs, topped with a “cookiewich,” crumbled cookies, chocolate chips, whipped cream, chocolate drizzle). Also available are: Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Sesame-tahini sauce, Teriyaki Broccoli (ginger, garlic, sesame seeds, scallions), and Sweet Potato Fries.

Tender Crush (529 Broome St, New York, NY 10013, visit www.tender-crush.com/nyc -Busy shopping and exploring the East and West Village? Dip into Tender Crush! This newly opened, fast-casual chicken tender joint features both crispy fried and grilled varieties along with a slew of homemade, New York inspired dipping sauces. The House Hits feature three crispy tenders tossed in one of these signature sauces such as the Harlem Hot (Harlem Buffalo-style hot sauce, scallion, whipped blue cheese) and 32nd St. BBQ (Korean BBQ, toasted sesame, scallion, cilantro, fresh lime, and buttermilk dill to dip). Crispy Chicken Sandwiches also feature fun choices like the Staten Island Crunch (Staten Island Hot Sauce, sauteed broccolini, vinegar roasted tomatoes, and parmesan cheese), and can be paired with cleverly named sides like Williamsburg Waffle Fries (hot, seasoned, or plain), Park Slope Spicy Kale (Tuscan kale, chilis, sriracha lime vinaigrette, breadcrumbs, parmesan) and Tribeca Mac n Cheese (black truffle, cheddar, American cheese, breadcrumbs, chives).

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy