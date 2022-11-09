Exquisite Wines Celebrate the Season from Château Lassègue and Bodegas Valdemar

It is our pleasure to let our readers know about the wine regions from around the world, the producers, and their outstanding wines that are available. Find out about Spain's Bodegas Valdemar and France's Château Lassègue and their signature wines.

Bodegas Valdemar was established over 130 years ago in the Rioja region of Spain by Joaquín Martínez Bujanda and continues today under fifth generation siblings Ana Martínez Bujanda and Jesús Martínez Bujanda Mora. A pioneering gene runs in the family, having produced the region's first barrel-fermented white wines in the 1980's and the first Maturana and White Tempranillo wines. More recently, the family established the first non-American winery in Walla Walla, Washington, Valdemar Estates. They have made both Valdemar Family properties in Europe and America completely inclusive and accessible regardless of disability. Bodegas Valdemar unquestionably produces the highest quality wines that Rioja can offer from their estate vineyards spanning the three subdivisions of Rioja.

The Bodegas Valdemar 2015 Conde Valdemar Reserva (SRP, $29) is a classic and graceful wine that has been aged for 19 months in American and French oak. Made by the producer's fifth generation, this family favorite is crafted from fruit sourced from the estate's vineyards in Rioja Alavesa and Rioja Alta. It is a blend of Tempranillo, Garnacha, Graciano and Maturana. If notes of mixed berries and cassis with touches of sweet spices, cocoa and toffee appeal to you, this is a wine not to be missed. With the busy holiday season ahead, this wine is great to have on hand as it is easily paired with beef dishes, grilled vegetables, noodle stir-fry, tacos, and cheese plates.

Learn more about Bodegas Valdemar by visiting: https://valdemar.es/en/.

First built in 1738, Château Lassègue is located on the Côte de Saint-Émilion in France, in line with the Pavie plateau. Celebrated neighbors include some of the most well-respected and highly sought-after wines in all of Bordeaux including Château Pavie, Château Ausone, and Château Angelus. The wines of Château Lassègue are made by sixth-and-seventh-generation father-and-son vignerons, Pierre and Nicolas Seillan. This past winter, Nicolas was named the winemaker for Château Lassègue. Then in the the Spring of 2022, the historic 18th century estate was awarded Level 3 HVE (High Environmental Value) certification, an accreditation awarded by the French Ministry of Agriculture and Food that promotes and guarantees environmentally friendly farming practices. In September, Lassègue was elevated to Grand Cru Classé in the 2022 Saint-Émilion Classification.

The Chateau's flagship wine is the Lassègue Saint-Émilion Grand Cru 2018 (SRP, $60). It is the product of unique and meticulous winemaking and pays homage to the importance of family and dedication to craftsmanship. The 2018 is a blend of 62% Merlot, 35% Cabernet Franc, and 3% Cabernet Sauvignon. The vintage exudes freshness, complexity, and power, and is a reﬂection of the estate's more than 50-year-old vines planted in clay and limestone soils. Present this luscious wine for sipping or pair it with your holiday foods. Because this wine has excellent potential for aging, consider gifting Lassègue Saint-Émilion Grand Cru 2018 to friends and family.

Learn more about Château Lassègue, visit https://www.chateau-lassegue.com/en/.

Photo Credit: Bodegas Valdemar Lassègue and Freeimages.com