Exceptional Valentine's Day Wines-Feel the Love

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As Valentine’s Day approaches, love is in the air in the coming weeks. We are excited to share information about three exceptional wines that embody the romance, passion, and craftsmanship perfect for celebrating. Whether you are planning an intimate dinner, gifting a bottle, or simply raising a glass with friends and family to love, these wines will inspire and make the coming weeks unforgettable.

Ehlers Estate – Portrait 2022 Red Blend (SRP $80)

A winery steeped in history and sustainability, Ehlers Estate captures the essence of Napa Valley with its 42-acre certified organic vineyard and meticulous winemaking. Their 2022 Portrait Red Blend tells a love story of its own, where bold Cabernet Sauvignon meets elegant Cabernet Franc, velvety Merlot, and refined Petit Verdot—a perfect match that comes together in a bottle that features a heart front and center in the brand’s logo, ready to ignite your Valentine’s celebration. where bold Cabernet Sauvignon meets elegant Cabernet Franc, velvety Merlot, and refined Petit Verdot—a perfect match

Pine Ridge – Chenin Blanc + Viognier 2023 (SRP $16)

Nestled in the heart of Napa Valley, Pine Ridge Vineyards is celebrated for its unique blends and sustainable practices. Their Chenin Blanc + Viognier 2023 is a refreshing take on romance—light, lively, and bursting with floral and fruity notes. This wine is the ultimate fun and unexpected duo , where the bright, zippy acidity of Chenin Blanc dances with the lush, aromatic charm of Viognier. Perfectly playful yet effortlessly elegant, it’s a bottle that brings a spark of joy to any Valentine’s celebration—whether paired with oysters, spicy dishes, or a chic cheese board. Accessible and delightful, it’s the kind of wine that turns any moment into a celebration. fun and unexpected duo

Charles Krug - Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2022 (SRP $42)

From the iconic Charles Krug Winery —Napa Valley’s oldest winery—comes the 2022 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, a wine that speaks the language of love. Crafted exclusively from 100% Cabernet Sauvignon grown on the Peter Mondavi Sr. family estates in Yountville, it’s pure passion in a bottle. With deep aromas of cherries, cassis, and currant, layered with warm notes of toffee, baking chocolate, and toasted oak, it embodies the richness of true love. Silky and medium-bodied, this Cabernet delivers baked berry and vanilla flavors, making it the perfect partner for a decadent Valentine’s meal—think filet mignon or chocolate lava cake. Made with only one ingredient—love—it’s the ultimate way to toast to romance this season.

Each of these wines tells a story of love through the craftsmanship of the winemaker, the beauty of the vineyard, and the joy of sharing it with that someone special. Be sure to look for these bottles whenever you are wine shopping and explore the portfolios of the individual producers.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the producers

Lead Photo: Charles Krug Winery Vineyards by Carle

Comments