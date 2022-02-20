ESCUDO ROJO GRAN RESERVA 2019-A Chilean Wine You Should Know About

The unpredictable and ever-changing climate is encouraging winemakers to think outside of the box by exploring new terroirs and regions. Whether it is sparkling wine from England or the creation of blends to maximize harvests, the wine industry is evolving to sustain longevity in an environment that continues to bring challenges. Transplanting historic vines in foreign soil has proven successful for many winemakers and is evolving the industry by creating vintages that are born abroad but have a European heart.

In the last quarter century, Chile has emerged as an ideal locale for grape cultivation. This discovery inspired world-renowned French winemaker Baron Philippe de Rothschild to transplant their Bordeaux vines south of the Equator and establish a subsidiary called Baron Philippe de Rothschild Chile. Cultivating Bordeaux vines in the rich South American soil while combining winemaking techniques from Bordeaux results in an exceptional red blend containing the generosity and power of Chile with the elegance and silkiness of a French wine. This unique combination has created a Chilean wine with a French heart called the Escudo Rojo Gran Reserva 2019.

The name "Escudo Rojo" is the Spanish phrase for "Rote Schild" (or "red shield"), affirming the Rothschild's commitment to Chile and the culture of the winemaking paradise. The expertise of Baron Philippe de Rothschild's winemakers begins with the selection of micro-terroirs ideally suited to the grape varieties grown in them. The grapes from these parcels are harvested by hand in crates, and sorted twice so that only the best are retained. They are then gravity-fed into vats in order to preserve all their qualities. All the wines benefit from individual attention. The winemakers from Baron Philippe de Rothschild Chile tailor the vinification process to each batch, adapting it day by day according to the results of tastings. These techniques are applied in the purest French tradition so that the wines selected for the Escudo Rojo range uniquely express the essence of the Chilean terroir.

Escudo Rojo 2019 Gran Reserva (SRP: $23; available for purchase here) On the nose, it is very intense and fruity, with a combination of red and black fruit notes of raspberry, cherry, blackcurrant and blueberries that meld with perfectly integrated, spicy aromas of rosemary and clove, underpinned by subtle hints of chocolate and coffee imparted by oak aging. This full-bodied, generous wine has a lusciously unctuous and rich mid-palate. The velvety tannins are silky and elegant, and fruity aromas of cherries and blueberries follow through to the long finish, accompanied by excellent acidity.

The qualities of this beautifully blended red wine make it especially easy to pair with your favorite foods. Whether you want to serve it with a charcuterie platter, your favorite beef dinner, a hearty vegetable soup, or on pizza night, Escudo Rojo 2019 Gran Reserva is sure to please.

