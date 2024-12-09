Don’t Arrive Empty Handed-Spirits and Wines Make the Holidays Shine Bright

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's party time! The holidays are full of group gatherings and opportunities to gift you family, friends, family and co-workers. A bottle of wine or spirits is always welcome. Just add a ribbon and a card to impress! Here are many of our favorites that are accessible and considered some of the best on the market. Explore the brands and producers! We have included a nice variety of selections at varying price points.

Check out these marvelous spirits that will enhance any home bar!

Casamigas Jalapeño and Casamigos Mezcal are great bottles for mixing holiday cocktails. The Casamigas Jalapeño has spicy jalapeño notes balanced with a smooth citrus finish, making your spicy margarita process even easier to make for your hosting needs. The Casamigos Mezcal has notes of smoke and black pepper that lead to a long silky finish and adds the perfect touch of smoke to to elevate your cocktail experience.

Mine Hill Distillery Gin and Amaro Gift Set includes their gin that offers a modern twist on a classic spirit, crafted with a unique neutral base spirit and vapor-infused with eight botanicals, including black walnut, hawthorn berry, and nutmeg, giving a nod to Connecticut's moniker as the Nutmeg State. This gin brings a refreshing blend of subtle juniper and pine notes upfront, followed by a sweet middle, and a long, smooth finish. It's a refined spirit that stands out among its peers, perfect for gin aficionados and cocktail connoisseurs alike. Mine Hill’s Amaro is a unique and quintessential Mine Hill creation. They fortify local wine with their base spirit, then steep it for 5-6 months with a proprietary blend of 16 botanicals. After meticulous testing, tasting, they sweeten the Amaro with pure maple syrup. Enjoy as part of a Negroni, Manhattan or as an apéritif.

Keeper’s Heart Irish + Bourbon Cask Strength gives you the opportunity to discover a new taste experience with their award-winning whiskey that brings together the rich heritage of Irish and American whiskey-making traditions. Bottled at Cask Strength, this award-winning blend marries the sweetness of bourbon with the earthy spices of Irish pot still and the delicate butterscotch notes of Irish grain whiskey, to deliver a powerful and truly unique taste experience.

Gran Coramino Reposado is a tequila that stands out for its rich flavor profile and quality. With hints of caramel and vanilla, it pairs beautifully with wintery ingredients to create an indulgent cocktail. This smooth tequila is beautifully bottled and sure to impress this holiday season.

Paul John Whisky is from the tropical shores of Goa along the west coast of India comes this rare unpeated expression with tints of deep gold and exotic aromas of mango and pineapple, delicious vanilla cake and an unexpected hint of sandalwood. Rare malt finished in Caribbean Rum Cask is skillfully vatted with malt matured in Virgin Oak Cask offering divine flavors of spice laced with coconut, candied orange and a dash of toasted oak. The finish is surprisingly rich in fruit tart and salted toffee with chewy tannins.

Disaronno Velvet is a luxurious addition to the Disaronno family, offering a velvety twist on the beloved Italian liqueur. Renowned as the world's favorite Italian liqueur, Disaronno captivates with its original taste and unmistakable aroma, enjoyed in over 160 countries. The iconic bottle design, complete with an elegant cap and golden label, exudes contemporary style and sophistication. Perfect served over ice, this liqueur offers a unique and refreshing taste. As a Mother's Day gift, Disaronno Velvet is an exquisite choice, offering moms the opportunity to savor moments of pure luxury and enjoy the smooth and distinctive flavor profile.

American Harvest Vodka is proudly handcrafted in Idaho and produced in small batches using ingredients from local family farms. Distilled from 100% organic Idaho winter wheat with water from the protected Aquifers below the Snake River Plain, American Harvest Organic Vodka is 100% traceable with all ingredients, bottling, and distilling made right here in America, bringing an organic clean vodka to your table every time.

Pollinator Bonfire Rye is a rye-forward blend of New York State grains that also includes the subtle sweetness of malted barley and organic corn. This smooth-sipping whiskey has a rich, spicy flavor swirled through with strong notes of smoke due to the natural char that’s part of the heat-distillation process.

Sip, savor and pair a great wine!

Quaker Run Cabernet Franc 2021 is uniquely one of the more savory bottlings. Maya Hood-White typically prefers to work with reduction in Cabernet Franc, and this vintage is no exception, highlighting the forest floor attributes, tobacco leaf and the unique toasted herb character of the site. These aromas are rounded out by red stone fruits, fig, black pepper and marjoram. The palate brings light to moderate density, with fine, persistent tannins.

San Felice Il Grigio Chianti Classico Riserva 2021 is a deep ruby red wine with enticing, long-lingering aromas of violets and wild red berries. Il Grigio offers a full-bodied experience, with lean, firm structure, succulent tannins, and a refreshing tangy acidity. Only the finest grapes are carefully selected from the estate's Chianti Classico vineyards for this Riserva, embodying the perfect blend of tradition and modernity. The front label features Titian’s renowned portrait of a medieval knight in armor, reflecting its timeless elegance. Perfectly pairs with meat-sauced pasta, roast pigeon, or grilled steak. This wine is a refined choice for festive occasions.

Gancia Asti Spumante with its vibrant bubbles and aromatic profile, adds a celebratory flair to any gathering. The aroma is fresh, with hints of exotic fruit, sage and honey. It has a sweet, fruity, very balanced taste, reminiscent of the grapes of origin. Cheers! It's the celebratory pour that all of your guests will enjoy.

2021 AVIVO Red enriches any summer occasion, from romantic dinners to lively gatherings, providing a delightful and welcoming experience for wine connoisseurs and newcomers alike. This naturally-made Sangiovese red varietal has zero sugars, artificial flavors or concentrates, and pairs well with fire side dinners, waterfront hors d'oeuvre grazing, or after dinner dancing.

Domaine Bousquet Reserve Organic Cabernet Sauvignon 2022 is a pleasurable wine that shows berry and cassis flavors, and bright acidity. This silky Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon comes with a dash of French elegance and just a touch of oak. The wine is a testament to its Argentine heritage and the French origin of the Bousquet family.

Château De Bligny Grand Brut This classic Champagne is the epitome of sophistication and craftsmanship. Château De Bligny Grand Brut boasts a crisp, dry profile and reveals layers of citrus fruit, toasted brioche, and subtle hints of almonds and honey. Its silky texture and refreshing finish make it the perfect match for a wide array of holiday dishes, from rich, savory appetizers to elegant mains and cheeses.

Mouton Cadet X Pierre 2023 is here to bring the fun with its bright fruit flavors, light tannins, and easygoing vibe—perfect for any gathering! It opens up with hints of sage and wild strawberries, a burst of red fruits, and a balanced finish. Give it a slight chill, pour a glass, and let it welcome your guests all on its own!

David Bruce Estate Chardonnay 2019 is a premium small-batch Chardonnay that embodies the quality and heritage of David Bruce Wines. With vibrant notes of citrus zest and white fruits, and a crisp finish of toasted almonds and Meyer lemon, this Chardonnay is the perfect accompaniment to classic appetizers like roasted vegetables, cheeses, or creamy side dishes.

2022 Luigi Bosca De Sangre Malbec DOC is a beautiful red wine in the glass with its bright deep, purple color. It has aromas of red fruit like cherry and plum and subtly spicy and toasty notes adding complexity. It is concentrated, round, and ample on the palate, displaying intense ripe red fruit flavors, with very smooth tannins and balanced acidity. It is a wine with a great character and a long-lasting finish.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of AVIVO

Comments