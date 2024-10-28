DOMAINE BOUSQUET for Superb Cabernet Wines

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mendoza’s Uco Valley is well known for their Malbec but they produce other wines that are absolutely superb. This high-altitude locale near Argentina’s border with Chile has started to make a name for itself with their Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc wines by Domaine Bousquet.

Domaine Bousquet is an organic wine pioneer. In 2022 it became the fourth wine estate, and the first outside the United States to earn Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC)™ status. Vineyards planted in virgin terrain, starting in 1997, have been certified organic from the very start. The 672-acre property in Gualtallary in Mendoza’s Uco Valley lies at an altitude of 4,000 feet. Today, Domaine Bousquet is Argentina’s largest exporter of certified organic wines and it also produces the number one-selling organic Malbec worldwide. It is proudly owned and run by the husband-and-wife team Labid al Ameri and Anne Bousquet.

We want our readers to learn about five of the Cabs produced by Domaine Bousquet that are very accessible. With the crisp cool weather, family gatherings, and evenings at the fireside, these wines are ideal to have in your collection and remember them for holiday gifting.

Domaine Bousquet Reserve Organic Cabernet Sauvignon 2022 (SRP $18) - Showing berry and cassis flavors, and bright acidity, this silky Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon comes with a dash of French elegance and just a touch of oak. The wine is a testament to its Argentine heritage and the French origin of the Bousquet family.

Domaine Bousquet Alavida Kosher USDA-Certified Organic Cabernet Sauvignon 2022 (SRP $18) With a deep violet color, this wine has fresh aromas of tobacco with mineral notes and hints of red and black fruits. It is expressive, juicy and medium body with well-integrated tannins, a true expression of the Argentine soil.

Domaine Bousquet Gaia Organic Cabernet Franc 2021 (SRP $20) In the glass, it has a beautiful, intense violet Color. This full body wine reveals black and red fruit with spicy and mineral notes. This Cabernet Franc is juicy and fruity with a good tannic structure.

Domaine Bousquet Gran Organic Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 (SRP $25) - On the nose, this Cab shows aromas of dark and ripe berries of black raspberry, red currant

and black cherry, along with delicate herbal notes. Exotic spicy notes from well-

integrated French oak barrel aging add caramel, and cloves, all accompanying the

luxurious fruit. The broad palate is multi-layered with enticing black cherry flavors. The tannins add a fine texture with a long and persistent finish.

Domaine Bousquet Ameri Single Vineyard Organic Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 (SRP $36) This wine has an deep, rich violet color. On the nose, it has pronounced aromas of red and black fruits with mineral notes and red pepper. It is a full bodied wine with velvety tannins and a long, delightful finish.

Cabs pair beautifully with a wide variety of your favorite foods. Some suggested pairings include salad with dried fruits, hearty stews, baked chicken, red meats, roasted vegetables, pasta with a light tomato sauce, bbq, and rich dark chocolate desserts.

We encourage our readers to learn more about Domaine Bousquet and their portfolio of wines by visiting https://domainebousquet.com/en/

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Domaine Bousquet

