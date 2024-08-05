DOGWOOD CAFE Brunch Pop-up

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dogwood Cafe is the new pop-up cafe concept from Figure Eight, the New-American-Chinese restaurant in the West Village that celebrates the culture and culinary richness of the Lower-Atlantic coast through a Chinese-American lens.

Figure Eight’s acclaimed in-house Pastry Chef Janice Sung debuts her own take on a cafe pop-up, where you can stop in and enjoy creative takes on select goodies including:

-Salted Duck Yolk Croissant – a sweet & savory twice baked croissant

-Bolobao – sourdough milkbun with craquelin topping & butter

-Tanghulu Sourcream Tart – tangy baked custard with sweet candied fruit on top

-Bananas Foster HK French Toast – fried hong kong french toast with condensed milk

-Dogwood Brekkie Sando – with steamed egg, cheddar, chili aioli, and bolobao

The coffee and tea program at the cafe will also feature drip coffees, cold brews, seasonal warm and cold imported teas and rotating beverage specials like the Black Sesame Sweet Cream Latte.

The cafe will be open Fridays to Sundays from 9AM-3PM, walk-ins only. Dogwood Cafe pop-up is inside the Figure Eight space at 18 Cornelia St, New York, NY 10014. Content for the cafe and updates are on the Figure Eight website and Instagram page.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Figure Eight/Dogwood Cafe

Comments