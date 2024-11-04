DAVID BURKE Restaurants Special 'Raindance' Martini Offer and Recipe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



We are coming off the dryest month on record with no appreciable rain on the horizon. At David Burke's restaurants, a new cocktail is Burke's bid to bring on the rain.*

The "Goochy Raindance Martini" is a finely-balanced drink that uses Casa Mexico Blanco Tequila and it will be offered at half price, for just $7.50 on any day there is rainfall. Why the name Goochy Raindance Martini? Mickey Goochy, the owner of Casa Mexico Tequila, is a longtime friend of David Burke. The two were lamenting the lack of rain and the resulting fire threat and eventually the conversation led to this singular solution. We even have the recipe for the libation which can be made with any blanco tequila.

Goochy Raindance Martini

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz Casa Mexico Blanco Tequila

-.75 oz Cointreau

-1 oz fresh lime juice

-.25 oz agave syrup

Garnish w/lime wheel and a sweety drop

This special drink is available at David Burke restaurants in White PlaIns, New York and New Jersey. For more information, locations, menus, and hours of operation, please visit https://chefdavidburke.com/.

Photo Credit: David Burke Hospitality

Comments