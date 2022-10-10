ColleMassari Melacce 2020-A Crisp, Lively Wine

Italy's wine regions are plentiful and boast worldwide popularity. Although some regions may be smaller in size, the wines they produce hold huge significance. One appellation that is small but mighty is Montecucco. The region produces a number of quality wines from some of the lowest yields in the area. Although it is a relatively new "DOCG," the history of winemaking in Montecucco dates back to the 8th century. Within this area of central Tuscany is Castello ColleMassari, the largest estate of the region.

Located in the foothills of Monte Amiata, about 150 feet above sea level, Castello ColleMassari's winemaking tradition has been in the hands of siblings Maria Iris Bertarelli and Claudio Tipa since 1998. Integrity, quality, and teamwork are the values upheld by the Tipa Bertarelli Family, who apply Italian passion and Swiss precision in crafting wines that represent the top quality, history, and identity of the region. The winery practices sustainable and natural methods to protect and maintain the identity of Tuscany and its traditions.

Among the winery's portfolio is a truly wonderful white wine that is very accessible. ColleMassari Melacce (SRP $18) is aptly named for a river that flows through their beautiful estate. Made with organic grapes, the vermentino of noble character has admirable qualities with a crisp, lively acidity. On the nose, it has an intense bouquet marked by citrus and aromatic herbs. The wine is fresh and persistent on the palate with a pleasant fruity aftertaste.

Pair this marvelous white wine with fish and antipasti. And if you are looking for just the right aperitif to top off a meal, serve ColleMassari Melacce!

For more information about Castello ColleMassari and their portfolio of wines, please visit https://www.winebow.com/our-brands/castello-collemassari.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Castello ColleMassari