Cinco de Mayo at XOLO and BAR MILAGRO in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

We want to share with our readers details on Cinco de Mayo at Xolo, the new bright and airy all-day Mexican restaurant, and Bar Milagro, an intimate, subterranean bar with tequila and mezcal-focused cocktails both located at 29 Dunham Place in Williamsburg.



The team is hosting A Mexican Fiesta All Day Long with a special selection of Breakfast Tacos and Tamales in the morning and Happy Hour during lunch. At 5pm, head downstairs to Bar Milagro for festive Latin music, Margaritas(Watermelon Jalapeño, Pineapple Mezcal, Hibiscus Tequila), and all-night specials.



Xolo, short for Xoloitzcuintle, is named after the ancient Mexican dog and the national dog of Mexico. Xolo's bright, airy space is anchored by a white marble circular bar and spanning views of the Williamsburg Bridge. Greatly influenced by owners Jorge Boetto and Willian Lopez's Mexican upbringing, the menu brings a contemporary spin to dishes reminiscent of their youth including:

House Made Chicharrones, chile, lime and salt with pepita dip

Carne Asada Tacos, skirt steak CDMX taqueria style with melted cheese

Baja Style Fish Tacos with coleslaw and habanero mango salsa

Chile Relleno de Queso, poblano stuffed peppers with melted cheese, mild tomato sauce, served with rice and beans

Cod Fillet steamed in banana leaf with Spanish olives and piquillo pepper relish over baby arugula

Desserts like Horchata Panna Cotta, Blue Corn Pineapple Upside Down Cake and Tres Leches Coco Meringue.

Xolo also operates as a morning coffee shop and cafe with a selection of pastries, tamales and breakfast tacos.

Bar Milagro is anchored by 2,000 hand-painted Mexican charms, known as milagros, on the ceiling. Milagros symbolize protection, good luck, good health and hopes for the future. The bar menu features shareable food items including Guacamole; Quesadillas with filling choices of cheese, steak, or chicken; and Sliders. Beverage offerings, which are available at both Xolo and Bar Milagro, include:

Helado Borracho, boozy ice cream shakes with flavors like Mexican Chocolate, with a choice of mezcal, tequila, bourbon or rum, Lemon Margarita, and Piña Colada

La Sirena, with gin, grapefruit, and coconut cream

Tropical Mezcalito with mezcal, passion fruit, campari

Fuerte Como La Muerte with tequila, mezcal, lilet, and orange

Mojito Colada with rum, pineapple, and coconut cream

For more information on Xolo, visit https://www.xolobk.com/.

For more information on Bar Milagro, visit https://www.xolobk.com/barmilagro.

