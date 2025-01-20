Chef Spotlight: Stephen Parker of BLACK TAP CRAFT BURGERS & BEER

Born in New York and raised in New Jersey, Stephen Parker is a second-generation chef, inspired by both his stepmother and his mentor Michael Fiore. Parker found his passion for cooking as a child, working in the kitchen of his stepmother, chef and restaurateur Nancie Simonet. His first taste of professional cooking came while working in various New Jersey restaurants while attending Temple University, and then as a manager for casual dining restaurants while continuing his education at Fairleigh Dickinson University, where he earned a degree in Hospitality Management. In 2009, Stephen began working under chef and future mentor Michael Fiore in New York City, spending time in Fiore’s restaurants in New Jersey, as well as Brooklyn’s Tempo. A year later, Stephen became Managing Partner/Chef for Mascott Corporation in Jersey City at Markers Restaurant, rising in the ranks to eventually becoming the company’s Corporate Executive Chef. Today, Stephen is Corporate Executive Chef at Black Tap overseeing menu concepts and culinary development, globally, while constantly inspiring his international team to innovate without sacrificing the quality and “wow” factor that is synonymous with the brand. Under his leadership, Black Tap continues to earn accolades around the world, including the designation of five-time champs at one of the toughest burger showdowns, the New York City Wine & Food Festival’s Burger Bash.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Corporate Executive Chef, Stephen Parker about his career and Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

Watching my mom bake during the holidays really hooked me at a young age. Growing up in a Jewish-American household, I have fond memories of comfort dishes like brisket, apple pancakes, matzo ball soup and especially her desserts and baked goods.

Who were some of your career mentors?

After I earned my Hospitality Management degree, I went to work for Michael Fiore’s restaurants in New York City and New Jersey. He took me from loving food to teaching me how to make it. He taught me about different cuisines, fusion and how to make the mother sauces and season food. Previously, I also worked in the kitchen of my stepmother, chef and restaurateur Nancie Simonet. That’s when I realized that I wanted to become a chef.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

Italian-American, Jewish-American and Asian cuisines have all influenced me to become the chef that I am today.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef? You can mention how your personal culinary approach is unique or a few signature dishes.

I strive to create classic dishes that incorporate culinary trends that evoke memories or create experiences. Whether putting a piece of birthday cake onto a milkshake or pesto mayo on a burger, my end goal is to just make people happy.



What is your favorite meal?

Smoked or braised brisket.



Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.



Black Tap is the new take on a classic burger joint with a throwback downtown New York City vibe all its own. The menu offers signature prime burgers like the All-American, The Texan Burger, and fan-favorite Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, along with chicken sandwiches, burger salads, wings, snacks and sides. Black Tap's burgers have won numerous awards across the world, and they're five-time winners at the New York City Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash competition. Black Tap's whimsical and over-the-top CrazyShake® milkshakes have reached worldwide acclaim with such flavors as the Cookies ‘N Cream Supreme, CakeShake and Brooklyn Blackout. The beverage program features playful twists on classic cocktails, wines by the glass, and a solid selection of local brews including a rotating seasonal selection on tap. Since opening its first 15-seat location in NYC's SoHo neighborhood in 2015, taking inspiration from the beloved classic luncheonettes of years past, Black Tap has expanded the concept with locations in Las Vegas at The Venetian, Anaheim at the Downtown Disney® District at Disneyland® Resort, Nashville, Miami, and Dallas as well as internationally to London, Geneva, Zurich, Singapore at Marina Bay Sands, Dubai, and more, with additional locations forthcoming.

To learn more about Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, locations, and menus, please visit: www.blacktap.com. When you are in NYC, visit the restaurant at 45 W. 35th Street, New York, NY 10001.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer