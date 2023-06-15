Chef Spotlight: Chef Miguel Gonzalez of Felix Cantina in Milford, PA

Chef Miguel Gonzalez has established himself as a respected curator of traditional Yucatecan dishes at his restaurant, Felix’s Cantina, located within La Posada in Milford, Pennsylvania.

Growing up in Merida, Mexico, he emigrated to the US as a teenager, where he discovered his passion for cooking. A self-taught chef, his culinary influences come from his family members, including his uncle Felix, who opened a Mexican restaurant in Dingmans Ferry, PA and for whom Felix Cantina is named.

Chef Miguel's culinary style is heavily influenced by the gastronomy of the Yucatan peninsula, which is a mix of Mayan traditional ingredients, Middle Eastern spices, and Spanish cooking methods. He considers himself a chef of memories, cooking dishes that evoke a sense of nostalgia and tradition. At Felix’s Cantina, he curates traditional dishes and has a deep respect for old recipes and cultures. His signature dishes include Cochinita Pibil, slow cooked pork seasoned with annatto seeds, citrus, and spices such as cinnamon, oregano, and garlic. Relleno Negro (Chilmole), prepared using traditional Yucatecan ingredients and cooking methods.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Gonzalez about his career and Felix Cantina.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

I grew up in Mexico, where cooking was traditionally done by women, so I didn’t have much experience with it as a child. It wasn’t until my early teens, when my family moved to the US and opened a restaurant, that I started to really pay attention to cooking and discovered it was a passion. My uncle, Felix Rosado, opened a Mexican restaurant in Dingmans Ferry PA in the late ‘90s. The restaurant was a way for our families to work together and generate income. I was originally a dishwasher. By the second summer, I was on the line with my mother, Chef Jorge and my aunt Betty.

Who were some of your career mentors?

I haven’t had any formal training, but my influences and mentors, when it comes to food, are all my family members - my uncle Felix, both my grandmothers and of course, my mother. Her food is what started this love affair with the kitchen. And I credit my father for instilling in me a strong work ethic.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

The love of food and my curiosity propelled me to learn different types of cooking . I worked with great people at family restaurants during my college years, but one thing always remained constant - my love for Yucatecan cuisine. The gastronomy of the peninsula is a mix of Mayan traditional ingredients, Middle Eastern spices and Spanish cooking methods. Because of the topography of the Yucatan peninsula, pork is abundant, both wild and domesticated, another gift from the Spanish. The dishes we put forth at Felix Cantina are the most humble and iconic of the Yucatan. Many are cooked on open fires or buried underground in stone lined pits. I can honestly say, I’m cooking memories - that is to say that every dish has a fond memory surrounding it.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

As a chef, I consider myself a curator of traditional dishes. I have a respect for old recipes and more than that, I have respect for a culture that is not very well known or represented here. I feel a great sense of pride knowing that our menu at La Posada/Felix Cantina in Milford, PA can be found verbatim at any traditional restaurant in Merida Yucatan. Cochinita Pibil is a great example of an old traditional Yucatecan dish. This is slow cooked pork, traditionally cooked overnight in a pit. The word PIBIL means “in a hole” in Maya. The pork is seasoned with annatto seeds, citrus and spices such as cinnamon, oregano and garlic to name a few.

What is your favorite meal (or meals)?

There is something called “relleno negro,” aka Chilmole. This meal can be made with turkey or chicken and also contains meatballs. The spice is what makes the difference. Habanero peppers are roasted until they become organic charcoal. The ashes are mixed with water and spices until they become a paste. This paste is then used to marinate the poultry, and it’s also mixed with the ground meat used to make the meatballs. All of this is then stewed for several hours. When done, the dish is a black. The taste is incredible. It is such a labor intensive dish that we usually only make it four times per year max, but we always hunt around restaurants that serve it so we can get our fill.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

Felix Cantina is located within La Posada, a hotel we opened in Milford in May 2022. We offer guests a complete dining experience. As soon as you cross the threshold, you’re greeted by tile and woodwork inspired by Merida Yucatan. The colors on the wall, as well as the foliage, create a unique tropical feel, one that has no equal in Milford or the surrounding areas. From our fresh fruit cocktails, to our Yucatan inspired menu, La Posada fills your senses. Twice a month, we host ‘salsa socials’ introductory salsa classes, which have grown in popularity every month. It’s fun and relaxing. As a whole, Felix Cantina and La Posada allow you to feel the warmth of Mexican hospitality in the Poconos.

Felix Cantina is located at La Posada, 210 2nd Street, Milford, Pennsylvania 18337. For more information, please visit https://laposadamilford.com/ and call 570.296.9940.

Photo Credit: Milford Hospitality