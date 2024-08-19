Chef Spotlight: Chef Darryl Harmon of PALMA VERDE at 1604 BROADWAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chef Darryl Harmon is an award-winning celebrity chef and National Brand Ambassador for Certified Angus Beef®. Chef Harmon is the executive chef for The Lure Group that includes Clinton Hall, Slate, West End Hall, RFTP in New York City. He is also a consulting chef for several restaurants in New York/New Jersey area. Chef Harmon is currently the personal chef for Mike Adams Pro Bowl Safety, Carolina Panthers.

Previously, Chef Harmon served as executive chef of the renowned Water Works Restaurant in Philadelphia, where his menu earned “Best New Restaurant.” Chef Harmon has been named ‘Chef of the Year’ by the American Culinary Federation, Professional Chef’s Association of the South Jersey chapter. He also served as board vice president for the chapter.

Chef Harmon has prepared intimate dinners for many celebrities over the years including Former U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden; NYC Mayor Rudy Guiliani; Senator Bob Dole; Former President of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf; Director Michael Bay; John Legend; Actor Jamie Foxx; R&B legends Boyz II Men, Michael Bivens; and numerous athletes such as DeSean Jackson, Ryan Howard, Michael Vick, Carlos Ruiz, Shane Vittorino, Scott Hartnell, and Donovan McNabb. He has been featured on television programs such as The Chef’s Kitchen, Best of The Best, The 10! Show, FOX 29’s Good Day Philadelphia, CBS Sports The Other Pregame Show, Man vs. Food, CBS New York, NBC Today’s Show, Good Morning America, Food Paradise, Wendy Williams Show, Best Thing I Ever Ate, Ginormous Foods, The Chew, FOX Good Day New York, among others.

Chef Harmon is also tapped to be featured in live food and wine productions such as The Food Network’s Food & Wine New York City South Beach and Atlantic City; Philadelphia Taste; Mid Atlantic Wine + Food; Lehigh Valley Food & Wine; MetroCooking Dallas; Specialty Food Associations Sofi Awards Reception in NYC; the National Governors’ Chef’s Convention, Martha Stewart Book Signing, Tea with Darren McGrady Princess Diana’s former Chef.

Chef Harmon has executed events such as President Obama’s Rally with the Roots, Mayor Nutter’s Welcome America Philadelphia, President Barack Obama’s Philadelphia Primary, Chaine des Rotisseurs, James Beard Foundation Culinary Tour, National Football League Players Association, Philadelphia Academies, Disney’s Block Party, Martha Stewart Themed Wedding, in which she attended, numerous corporate and political dinners. He served as the guest celebrity chef for Holland America Cruise Line where he led culinary presentations for select guests.

Chef Harmon was featured as the NFL New York Giants game day Celebrity Chef in Toyota Coaches Club at the Metlife Stadium in Rutherford, NJ where he prepared his juicy signature cheesesteaks for VIP NY Giants Fans and Steve Tisch, Chairman and Executive Vice President of the New York Giants.

Chef Harmon was invited to cook as a featured chef at The Legendary James Beard House featuring a James Hemmings Dinner and on a separate occasion Carnivores of Beef Dinner with Certified Angus Beef.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Darryl Harmon of Palma Verde at 1604 Broadway in the heart of the Theatre District.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

My earliest interest in cooking began during my childhood, watching my family prepare meals that were a blend of American classics and traditional comfort dishes. The kitchen was always a vibrant place, full of energy, aromas, and the rhythmic sounds of chopping and sizzling. I was particularly drawn to how food could bring people together, whether it was a simple breakfast or a festive dinner. Those early experiences sparked a lifelong passion for creating dishes that blend cultures and flavors.

Who were some of your career mentors?

My mother was my first and most important mentor. She had an incredible way of seamlessly blending American flavors, creating dishes that were both comforting and exciting. Later, in my professional career, I was fortunate to work under several chefs who specialized in multiple cuisines. They taught me the techniques and subtleties of cooking, which I’ve been able to incorporate into my own style.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

My culinary style is deeply influenced by American comfort food and the vibrant, bold flavors of Latin cuisine. I enjoy preparing dishes that combine the best of both worlds hearty, familiar meals with a twist of Latin spices, ingredients, and techniques.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

The most distinguishing feature of my work is my ability to create dishes that are both comforting and adventurous. I focus on blending the familiar flavors of American cuisine with unexpected Latin twists, making each dish both approachable and exciting. Some of my signature dishes include a Cuban-inspired pulled pork sandwich with grilled ham, house cured pickles, Swiss cheese, mustard and mayo and a Latin spiced chicken and waffles.

What is your favorite meal or meals?

One of my favorite meals is a Squid Ink Shrimp Scampi in which consists of squid ink tagliatelle, garlic confit, and cilantro butter sauce. It’s a perfect blend of American and Latin flavors that feels indulgent yet balanced. I also have a soft spot for a well made empanada which is flaky, savory, and full of rich, spiced fillings.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

Palma Verde is an all-day dining restaurant that brings the best of American comfort food with a vibrant Latin twist. Our menu is designed to offer something for everyone, from a classic American breakfast with a Latin flair to hearty dinners that blend bold flavors and traditional techniques. Whether you’re joining us for a quick lunch or a leisurely dinner, Palma Verde promises a unique dining experience that’s both comforting and adventurous. Our dishes are crafted with care, using fresh ingredients and a passion for creating memorable meals.

Follow Chef Harmon on social media @chefdharmon.

Palma Verde at 1604 Broadway is located at 1604 Broadway (between 49th and 49th Streets) For more information, menus, and hours of operation, visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Chef Darryl Harmon

Comments