Chef Seadon Shouse-Coastal Seafood Cooking Class at De Gustibus Cooking School

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On November 7th, food lovers and culinary enthusiasts are invited to an exclusive evening with Chef Seadon Shouse, the culinary mastermind behind Halifax in Hoboken, Little Bar and Timber Cove on the Sonoma Coast with wine pairings from Flowers Winery in Sonoma County. Hosted by the renowned De Gustibus Cooking School in New York City, this interactive cooking class offers participants a chance to experience Chef Shouse’s signature approach to seasonal, sustainable seafood and coastal cuisine. The event will be from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm.

Known for his commitment to fresh local ingredients and a passion for elevating coastal-inspired flavors, Chef Seadon brings his expertise from the shores of Nova Scotia to New Jersey to Sonoma and now, to New York City. His innovative techniques and dedication to fresh, responsibly sourced food have earned him acclaim in the culinary world.

This is an event not to be missed! Guests can expect a live cooking demonstration by Chef Seadon Shouse; wine pairings from Sonoma’s County-based Flowers Winery a live cooking demonstration by Chef Seadon Shouse; wine pairings from Sonoma’s County-based– experience a wine journey with through the Sonoma Coast; exclusive insights into Timber Cove’s seasonal menu philosophy; tasting of expertly crafted dishes paired with wines; and an interactive Q&A session with Chef Shouse and Flowers winery representatives

This is a unique opportunity to engage with one of the region’s most exciting chefs in an intimate setting. Whether you're a seasoned foodie or just love great food, this event promises to inspire and delight.

De Gustibus Cooking School, Macy’s Herald Square is located at 151 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001. Tickets for this event are available at De Gustibus NYC . Early registration is encouraged, as seating is limited. Mark your calendars and join us for a culinary journey that will tantalize your taste buds!

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Halifax, Hoboken

Comments