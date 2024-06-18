Chef Rick Martinez Pop-up Collaborations in June for Pride Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chef Rick Martinez, the celebrated cookbook author, New York Times best-seller, and food personality, will be in NYC during the week of June 24th popping up with exciting collaboration events tied to Pride Month!

Chef Rick Martínez is the beloved cook, food personality and author behind The New York Times and Los Angeles Times best selling cookbook, Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from my Kitchen in Mexico, along with the host of the companion video series Mi Cocina and Sweet Heat, both on the Food52 YouTube channel and Pruébalo on the Babish Culinary Universe channel. Mi Cocina has received a myriad of awards from 2 IACP awards (Cookbook of the Year & International Cookbook) along with a coveted James Beard Award for International Cookbook. Rick is also a regular contributor to The New York Times and hosts Culinary Workshops for the Magnolia Network. He currently resides in Mazatlán with his dog, Choco, where he cooks, eats, and enjoys the Mexican Pacific coast.

Throughout the week of June 24th, Rick is collaborating with some of the most popular restaurants in the city. The lineup of events includes the following!

-Backyard Pizza Party w/ Best Pizza [Tuesday, June 25th from 5:30-8PM] - Best Pizza will host Rick Martinez at their Grand Street location in Williamsburg [800 Grand St, Brooklyn] for a backyard pizza party with Mexican inspired pizzas created by Chef Rick Martinez and Pizzaman Frank Pinello. Specialty pizza for the night includes a Pollo Tinga Pizza with spicy tomato sauce, slow cooked chicken tinga, cilantro and pickled red onion. Visit HERE.

-Ice Cream Collab w/ Caffè Panna [Wednesday, June 26th from 1:30PM until supplies last] - Caffè Panna is offering specialty Spicy Mexican Hot Chocolate sundae, inspired by popular beverages from Mexico. Rick will be onsite at Caffè Panna handing out sundaes starting at 1:30PM. Guests are encouraged to bring copies of Mi Cocina for Rick to sign! Visit Instagram HERE.

-Menu Collab w/ Hellbender Nighttime Cafe [Wednesday, June 26th from 6-10PM] - Join Rick at the popular Hellbender Nighttime Cafe from the Rolo’s team, where Rick and the team will collaborate on a limited-time only menu. The collaboration event will include fun recipes from Rick such as Tostilocos, a popular Mexican bar snack with tortillas chips, topped with chicharrones, cucumber, jícama, hot sauce, chamoy, chili powder, lime and Japanese peanuts and Savory Churros with salsa tatemada with a queso swirl. Rick will also create his own “Jello of the Day” which will be a Horchata Strawberry Gelatina. Visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Ren Fuller



