Cheers to 10 Years: Dogfish INN Celebrates a Decade in Coastal Delaware

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



While Dogfish Head is best known for its craft beers and spirits, it has evolved far beyond its roots as the “first brewpub in the first state™.” In 2014, Dogfish Head opened the Dogfish INN, a canal-front, beer-themed hotel nestled in historic downtown Lewes, Delaware. This month, the Dogfish INN celebrates its 10th anniversary, marking the momentous occasion with a newly refurbished cottage lobby and an expanded list of guest amenities.



“This milestone marks a decade of evolution, innovation and adventure at the Dogfish INN, where our guests have had the chance to fully immerse themselves in the Dogfish Head brand and everything our home of coastal Delaware has to offer,” said Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer, Sam Calagione. “It’s been really exciting to see the renovated space and new features come to life, while maintaining the off-centered elements our guests have come to know and love."



Designed by Brooklyn’s Post Company, the Dogfish INN offers an offbeat blend of style, quality and craftsmanship. In each of its 16 rooms, folks will find a medley of thoughtfully curated amenities, perfect for both beer-lovers and adventure seekers alike … everything from shower-beer holders and beer-infused soap to beach chairs for borrow and so much more. In the INN’s common areas, guests have access to a host of communal amenities, like a Cowboy Cauldron fire pit, a record player and vinyl collection, and a small lounge area, all of which are designed with community-building in mind.

Renovations to the Dogfish INN’s cottage lobby – where folks check in, chill out and sip their morning coffee – combine the hotel’s original coastal charm with new, more modern aesthetics to strengthen the overall guest experience. In the cottage lobby, folks will now find a more spacious seating area, an updated selection of Dogfish Head merchandise, an artfully fabricated front desk, an onsite library curated by San Francisco’s iconic City Lights Booksellers and Publishers , and a brand-new espresso bar serving specialty coffee beverages made with Lower Slower coffee beans from Delaware’s own Gaia Coffee Co



But that’s not all … the Dogfish INN’s “Gear Shed” also got an upgrade! Coined “The Mother Nature Basecamp for Coastal Delaware™,” the Dogfish INN offers guests a slew of outdoor equipment to use during their stays – binoculars, hammocks, cornhole boards and so much more. With its recent renovations, the Dogfish INN expanded its “Gear Shed” to include a more extensive fleet of custom beach cruisers and e-bikes from Priority Bicycles . Whether folks want to explore coastal Delaware’s natural splendors or they’re simply looking for a way to avoid that pesky beach traffic, the Dogfish INN has things covered.



For more on the Dogfish INN or to make a reservation, please visit www.dogfish.com/inn

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dogfish INN

Comments