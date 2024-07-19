Cheers to 10 Years: Dogfish INN Celebrates a Decade in Coastal Delaware

Dogfish INN
While Dogfish Head is best known for its craft beers and spirits, it has evolved far beyond its roots as the “first brewpub in the first state™.” In 2014, Dogfish Head opened the Dogfish INN, a canal-front, beer-themed hotel nestled in historic downtown Lewes, Delaware. This month, the Dogfish INN celebrates its 10th anniversary, marking the momentous occasion with a newly refurbished cottage lobby and an expanded list of guest amenities.
“This milestone marks a decade of evolution, innovation and adventure at the Dogfish INN, where our guests have had the chance to fully immerse themselves in the Dogfish Head brand and everything our home of coastal Delaware has to offer,” said Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer, Sam Calagione. “It’s been really exciting to see the renovated space and new features come to life, while maintaining the off-centered elements our guests have come to know and love."
Designed by Brooklyn’s Post Company, the Dogfish INN offers an offbeat blend of style, quality and craftsmanship. In each of its 16 rooms, folks will find a medley of thoughtfully curated amenities, perfect for both beer-lovers and adventure seekers alike … everything from shower-beer holders and beer-infused soap to beach chairs for borrow and so much more. In the INN’s common areas, guests have access to a host of communal amenities, like a Cowboy Cauldron fire pit, a record player and vinyl collection, and a small lounge area, all of which are designed with community-building in mind.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dogfish INN
