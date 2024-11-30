Carnegie Deli and Temple Bar Team Up for Retro NY Experience 'Deli After Dark'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This December, two New York City institutions with roots in the 1930s are joining forces to transport guests back to the city's golden age with a unique pop-up experience. Carnegie Deli, the legendary Jewish delicatessen that first opened its doors in 1937, and Temple Bar, the landmark NoHo bar renowned for hosting a vibrant artistic scene in the 1980s and 1990s, will present "Deli After Dark" from December 2nd to 5th at Temple Bar (332 Lafayette St, New York).

This limited-time collaboration is an ode to New York City's vibrant culinary and cocktail culture, culminating on National Repeal Day, December 5th. This date is a fitting tribute to the era when these iconic establishments first swung open their doors in the 1930s, a time of post-Prohibition exuberance and a burgeoning Art Deco scene. "Deli After Dark" will showcase Carnegie Deli's world-famous deli items reimagined as specialty cocktails and bites with a creative, modern twist, expertly prepared by the Temple Bar team. Innovative creations will include items like Knish n’ Caviar, pillowy potato knishes with a luxurious side of Dusseldorf Mustard and Caviar Crème Fraiche for dipping; "New York 'Crudo'", a playful take on crudo with a distinctly New York spin with Pastrami Spiced & Cured Gravlax, Crème Fraiche, Everything Seasoning, and Dill; Loaded Disco Fries - a nod to Temple Bar’s legendary doorman ‘Disco’ - Crispy Golden Temple Fries Piled high and covered with melted cheese and pastrami; and Cocktails like the "Pickletini" served with Vermouth, Carnegie Deli pickle brine and a Carnegie Deli pickle garnish and the "Pastrami Rye" prepared with Carnegie Deli pastrami spice, Cocchi Americano, Licor 43 served on the rocks with an orange twist.

"We're thrilled to partner with Temple Bar to create a truly unique and nostalgic experience," says Sarri Harper, co-owner of Carnegie Deli. "Both Carnegie Deli and Temple Bar hold a special place in New York City history, and this pop-up is a celebration of that shared heritage."

Carnegie Deli, a favorite haunt of celebrities and New Yorkers alike for over 80 years, is known for its gargantuan sandwiches and classic deli fare with smoked and cured meats, potato knishes, and creamy New York cheesecake. Its celebrity fans include the likes of Adam Sandler, who immortalized the deli in his "Chanukah Song," Stephen Spielberg, Woody Allen, and the late Robin Williams, among many others. Temple Bar, with its recent revival, has reclaimed its status as a beloved destination keeping its disco ball designed by Andy Warhol and its art centerpieces designed by 1960’s artist Kiki Kogelnik. The bar is known for its expertly crafted cocktails and a taste of old-school New York charm.

"This collaboration is a perfect pairing of two iconic New York establishments," says Sam Ross, Partner at Temple Bar. "We're excited to offer our guests a taste of the past with a modern twist in a setting that evokes the glamour and sophistication of a bygone era."

Menu Highlights to include:

Spiced Nuts ($8)

egg whites, cayenne, cumin, chili powder, sugar, salt

Disco Fries ($15)

vegetarian gravy, swiss/cheddar cheese mix, pastrami ends, w/o Pastrami $12 GF*, V*

Baked Potato Knish Bites ($15)

Knish: baked dough snack filled with mashed potatoes served with side of Carnegie Dusseldorf Mustard and Caviar Crème fraîche (caviar, Crème fraîche, kewpie mayo)

New York Crudo ($24)

Carnegie Pastrami Cured Salmon, dill, Crème fraîche, everything bagel spice

Pastrami Grilled Cheese on Seeded Rye Bread ($22)

sharp cheddar, gruyere cheese, sliced Carnegie Pastrami, Dusseldorf mustard, served with Carnegie Half Sour Pickle, w/o Pastrami $16

Carnegie Corned Beef Reuben Sliders ($26)

Kings Hawaiian Rolls, swiss, sauerkraut, russian dressing, served with Carnegie Half Sour Pickle

Carnegie New York Cheesecake ($10)

candy cane crumble

Cocktails ($25) will be a true fusion of the two iconic brands and will include a Pickletini served with Vermouth, pickle brine from Carnegie Deli’s signature blend of pickling spices and a Carnegie Deli pickle garnish and Pastrami Rye with Carnegie Deli pastrami spice, Cocchi Americano, Licor 43 served on the rocks with an orange twist.

“Deli after Dark” will take place from December 2nd - 5th (Monday - Thursday). can be made on Resy with items available while supplies last throughout the dining room and bar.

For more information on Carnegie Deli, visit HERE.

For more information on Temple Bar, visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Patrick Dolande



