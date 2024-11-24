COZY CREAMY COCKTAIL Recipes

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



There's a definite chill in the air, and it's the perfect time to embrace the cozy spirit of the holidays with some delightful cream liqueur cocktails. Imagine the warmth of festive gatherings enhanced by rich, velvety flavors that bring a touch of indulgence to every sip. We have the recipes for three cocktails from Disaronno Velvet. Nooku and Crema d'Alba. These concoctions are just right for quiet evenings at home or for any holiday celebration.

Velvet Godfather

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz The Busker Blend Irish Whiskey

-1.5 oz Disaronno Velvet

-Optional: 2 spoons of apricot jam

Method: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Strain and strain into a chilled rocks glass with ice.

Nooku & Spice

Ingredients:

-2 oz Old Elk Blended Straight Bourbon

-1 oz Nooku Bourbon Cream

-0.5 oz Cinnamon Simple Syrup

-2 dashes Angostura Bitters

-3 oz Heavy Cream

-Garnish: Grated Espresso Bean & Cinnamon Stick

Method: Add ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir and strain into a chilled rocks glass with ice. Next, combine Nooku Bourbon Cream and heavy cream into a cocktail shaker. Whip until thickened and layer over top of rocks glass. Garnish with a grated espresso bean and cinnamon stick.

Alejandro el Magnifico

Ingredients:

-1 oz Gran Duque d’Alba Brandy de Jerez

-1 oz Dry Sack Medium Dry Amontillado

-1 oz Crema de Alba

-Garnish: White Chocolate Rim with Grated Nutmeg

Method: Pour all ingredients over shaved or crushed ice in a chilled cocktail shaker, Shake and strain into a chilled cocktail glass rimmed with white chocolate. Grate fresh nutmeg on top and adding white chocolate shaving on top is optional.

To learn more about the liqueurs and spirits included in the recipes, please visit the websites that are included in the "Ingredients."

Photo Credit: "Velvet Godfather" courtesy of Disaronno

