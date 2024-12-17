News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

CIRCLE LINE CRUISE New Year's Eve Fireworks Party

You’ll enjoy front-row views of New York City’s iconic fireworks display to ring in 2025.

Skip the crowds and celebrate New Year’s Eve in style aboard Circle Line’s spectacular New Year’s Eve Cruise!

Forget Times Square—the real party is on the Hudson River, where you’ll enjoy front-row views of New York City’s iconic fireworks display at the Statue of Liberty with the glittering skyline as your backdrop.

This unforgettable 3-hour journey departs from Pier 83 and features passed hors d’oeuvres, an open bar with spirits, beer, and wine, a complimentary champagne toast at midnight, and a live DJ spinning nonstop hits to keep the energy high.

The price is $279 per person. Ring in the New Year with a one-of-a-kind celebration aboard Circle Line!

The cruise departs at 10:00 pm from Pier 83, West 42nd St, New York, NY 10036.  For more information, visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises



