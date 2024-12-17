CIRCLE LINE CRUISE New Year's Eve Fireworks Party

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Skip the crowds and celebrate New Year’s Eve in style aboard Circle Line’s spectacular New Year’s Eve Cruise!

Forget Times Square—the real party is on the Hudson River, where you’ll enjoy front-row views of New York City’s iconic fireworks display at the Statue of Liberty with the glittering skyline as your backdrop.

This unforgettable 3-hour journey departs from Pier 83 and features passed hors d’oeuvres, an open bar with spirits, beer, and wine, a complimentary champagne toast at midnight, and a live DJ spinning nonstop hits to keep the energy high.

The price is $279 per person. Ring in the New Year with a one-of-a-kind celebration aboard Circle Line!

The cruise departs at 10:00 pm from Pier 83, West 42nd St, New York, NY 10036. For more information, visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises

Comments