CHILLABLE REDS - Two Outstanding Wines to Savor for Summer Sips

As a wine lover, you may be looking for the best way to wrap up your summer with a refreshing pour. Consider enjoying and serving chillable red wines. That's right! Reds, not whites or rosés. We highly recommend two wines, both expertly crafted with sustainability at the forefront from vineyards in Lodi, California. Put your bottles in the refrigerator for about a half an hour to get them to the temperature of 55 to 60 degrees, just right for a summery sip.

2021 AVIVO Red (SRP: $24) The 2021 AVIVO enriches any summer occasion, from romantic dinners to lively gatherings, providing a delightful and welcoming experience for wine connoisseurs and newcomers alike. This naturally-made Sangiovese red varietal has zero sugars, artificial flavors or concentrates, and pairs well with fire side dinners, waterfront hors d'oeuvre grazing, or after dinner dancing. It is a wine that is guaranteed to please. Learn more about Avivo Wines by visiting HERE.



2020 Cabernet Sauvignon - Thirty Eight Vineyard (SRP: $38) A chilled glass of the 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon perfectly pairs with well deserved sunset breezes. Open up a bottle for a charcuterie fueled bon fire or a summer night outdoor dinner. This beautifully balanced wine showcases the alluring aromas of plum sauce, star anise, and mission fig. It delivers a smooth, enjoyable experience. The palate is accented with savory dried herbs andunderstated oak tones that create a creamy texture with fine grained tannins that slowly build through to the finish. This is an impressive wine that is sure to delight at any summer gathering. Learn more about Thirty Eight Vineyard HERE.

These food-friendly table wines allow you to uncork the essence of summer. Their vibrant and fruit-forward characteristics pair seamlessly with a variety of summer favorite dishes from BBQ pairings, evening garden party delights, or sunset cruise companions, AVIVO and LangeTwins are the go-to choices for the eco-conscious consumer looking for sustainable, quality-driven wines to enjoy with friends and family.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Producers

