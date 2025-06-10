CENTRAL PARK BOATHOUSE Announces Summer Happenings

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Central Park Boathouse is the iconic New York City institution founded in 1954 and located in the heart of Central Park, overlooking the lake. The Boathouse reopened last spring after undergoing a major renovation, and encompasses the year-round restaurant, Café, and private events space, as well as seasonal outdoor Dockside dining and rowboat rentals, which will both remain available from now through October. It is ideal for outings with friends and family.

Upcoming summer happenings at the property include:

-The Boathouse Cabernet – This week, on Wednesday, June 11th, the restaurant will debut a signature house wine – The Boathouse Cabernet (2018) – custom-made for the restaurant by Cornell Vineyards in Sonoma, California, and available for purchase by the glass ($24) or bottle ($120).

-National Rosé Day – On Saturday, June 14th, the team will celebrate National Rosé Day with a suite of special rosés curated by Beverage Director and Sommelier Jamie Boss – such as Schramsberg Sparkling Brut and Château Miraval – offered by the glass.

-Summer Menu Launch – At the end of June, Executive Chef Adam Fiscus will unveil the restaurant’s new summer menu, set to showcase the finest seasonal produce, alongside new, summer-friendly cocktails.

-Live Music Series – In July, Central Park Boathouse will welcome the return of their weekly jazz series, featuring live music in their outdoor Café (every Wednesday beginning July 2nd). The team is also expanding their live music offerings this year, with bi-weekly performances scheduled to begin in the main dining room on Thursday, July 10th.

The Boathouse Cabernet – This week, on Wednesday, June 11th, the restaurant will debut a signature house wine – The Boathouse Cabernet (2018) – custom-made for the restaurant by Cornell Vineyards in Sonoma, California, and available for purchase by the glass ($24) or bottle ($120).

For more information, hours of operation, and menus, visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Central Park Boathouse

Comments