CARNEGIE DELI at U.S. Open

The U.S. Open isn't just about world-class tennis, it's a celebration of New York's vibrant culture, and that includes its legendary food scene. This year, the tournament will serve up a taste of nostalgia with a pop-up location of the iconic Carnegie Deli.

With its Grand Slam return to New York City for the U.S. Open, Carnegie Deli will be serving up its signature pastrami and corned beef sandwiches, cheesecake, and more in the U.S. Open's Food Village from August 19th through September 8th.

Held annually in Queens since 1978, the U.S. Open is the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the year and a beloved New York institution. This unique partnership between Carnegie Deli and the U.S. Open celebrates two iconic New York experiences, bringing together the best of sports and hospitality. Carnegie Deli's offerings will be a perfect match for the excitement of the tournament.

"We're thrilled to bring our legacy of classic New York deli fare to the excitement of the U.S. Open," said Sarri Harper, CEO of Carnegie Deli Group. "Piled high with our signature smoked and cured meats, our U.S. Open offerings are served up with the same 'love' and care we put into every sandwich.”

Carnegie Deli's presence extends beyond the Food Village. Carnegie Deli has locations at Madison Square Garden, Saratoga Race Track and Belmont Stakes, is available at retailers nationwide, and ships nationwide via CarnegieDeli.com. They'll also be participating in the 'Flavors of the Open' on August 22nd, where fans can hit the courts with tennis stars Juan Martín del Potro, Gabriela Sabatini, and Bethanie Mattek-Sands while enjoying premium dishes, live music, and entertainment - all for a great cause, supporting the USTA Foundation.

For more information on Carnegie Deli, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Carnegie Deli

Comments