CAMELBACK RESORT Welcomes Fall with Adventures and Seasonal Events

Nestled in the scenic Pocono Mountains and just a few hours from New York City and Philadelphia, Camelback Resort offers year-round adventures with fall delivering a particularly vibrant display of colorful foliage and crisp, energizing air. This autumn, the resort debuts its first-ever Family Fall Fest and introduces miniature golf as a new activity among its mountain adventures. Visitors can also look forward to the return of Camelback’s signature events, including the 4th Annual Howl O’Ween Doggie Parade and the 10th Annual ULLR Fest, making for a memorable getaway full of seasonal activities.

Camelback Mountain Adventures

Open daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; until 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays

Zipline, UTV Tours, Sunbowl Tubing and Adrenaline trio)

Camelback’s outdoor adventures provide exciting experiences set against the backdrop of autumn’s brilliant foliage and crisp mountain air. Guests can take to the skies on the 1,000-foot Double Barrel Ziplines or soar over the mountains on the 4,000-foot Zip Rider – the longest ziplines in Pennsylvania. For those who prefer adventures on solid ground, the off-road UTV Tours offer a thrilling ride through scenic trails, while Sunbowl Tubing delivers fast-paced fun. Pennsylvania’s only Mountain Coaster adds an extra rush as it winds through the alpine terrain.

The TreeTops Adventure Course, the largest of its kind in Pennsylvania, challenges participants with a three-hour, three-level obstacle course designed for outdoor enthusiasts. New this season, the Miniature Golfing Adventure located near Sunbowl Tubing offers an engaging activity for all ages, adding even more fun to the fall lineup.

For the ultimate adventure experience, the resort’s Adrenaline Trio package includes one hour of Sunbowl Tubing, one 1,000’ Zipline ride and one thrilling Mountain Coaster run – perfect for those looking to capture unforgettable memories. Camelback also caters to groups, offering tailored Mountain Group Adventures for team-building events, family bonding and more for parties of 20 or larger.

New: Family Fall Fest on October Weekends

Saturdays and Sundays throughout October

Camelback Resort is excited to introduce its new Family Fall Fest taking place on weekends throughout October. This festive event series will feature live music, pumpkin carving and a variety of local vendors offering seasonal items perfect for fall. Guests can browse unique crafts and goods while enjoying delicious food and drinks available for purchase.

Spooktacular Halloween Movie on the Mountain

Saturday, October 12, at dusk (rain date Sunday, October 13); movie starts at 7 p.m.

Families and friends are invited to bring blankets and enjoy a Halloween-themed screening of Pixar Animation’s “Monsters, Inc.” under the stars at Camelback Mountain Adventures. Complimentary admission for resort guests; snacks available for purchase.

4th Annual Howl O’Ween Doggie Parade

Saturday, October 19, from 12 to 3 p.m.; registration is at 12 noon and parade starts at 1 p.m.

The popular Howl O’Ween Doggie Parade is back, starting at Camelback Mountain Adventures and winding down to Trails End eatery. The parade concludes with an awards ceremony on the Mountain Coaster lawn. Categories include Best in Show, Owner/Pet Look-a-Like and more. Local partner Sit, Stay, N Play will host an Agility Course and Rodeo Dog area, offering friendly competition for dogs and handlers.

Registration is free; pre-registration can be done online by October 18; after that registration is in person on parade day.

10th Annual ULLR Fest

Saturday, November 9, rain or shine, 4 to 8 p.m.

As winter approaches, Camelback Resort calls on all to help summon Ullr, the Norse God of skiing and snow, in hopes of a snow-filled season. This event features food and beverages, ski decorating, live music from Leighann & Company, a spectacular drone or fireworks show, and a festive bonfire to cap off the night. Open to the public with complimentary admission.

S’mores Kits and Fall Dining at Camelback

Nightly

Camelback’s campfires at Trails End offer a cozy, mountainside experience complete with private fire pits, Adirondack chairs and, of course, s’mores from special S’more Kits, which serve four guests. Reservations can be made by calling 570.629.1665 ext. 5641 or online. Fire pit rentals start at $80.

Guests can indulge in a range of dining options from Berrelli’s Italian Chophouse to Trails End Pub & Grille with stunning views and Hemispheres for breakfast classics.

Zip, Slide & Ride Overnight Package

Available Thursday through Sunday, throughout September

A triple whammy of a fall overnight stay the Zip, Slide & Ride Package includes the resort’s Adrenaline Trio featuring one hour of Sunbowl Tubing, one 1,000’ Zipline ride and one Mountain Coaster ride – plus 10% off the room rate.

Starting at $139 per night. Reservations available at online.

Camelback Resort is located at 193 Resort Drive, Tannersville, Pa. 18372 For more information, call (570) 629-1665 and visit www.camelbackresort.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Camelback Resort

Comments