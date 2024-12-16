CAFE AROMA Seasonal Pop-Up at Loulou Petit Bistro in Chelsea

Cafe Aroma, the family–owned and operated Cuban coffee company established in 1961, is celebrating the holiday season with a Holiday Café Pop-Up at Loulou Petit Bistro in Chelsea located at 176 8th Avenue. The pop-up window is located on W 19th Street. The cafe officially opens on Monday, December 16th, and will be open daily from 8a-4p through January 11th.
Inspired by Cafe Aroma’s proudly Cuban heritage and over 60 years of NYC roots, the pop-up will feature a menu of specialty espresso drinks made with Cafe Aroma’s newest launch, Especial, like a Café Coquito which is a non-alcoholic take on the Latin Christmas staple, and a Peppermint Mocha, plus fresh churros, festive photo ops, Cafe Aroma merch and a “12 Days of Cafe” giveaway with daily prizes from coffee essentials like a Moka pot to Catbird’s coffee-themed jewelry and more. You can follow along @thecafearoma for more details for visitors selected daily at random. It’s a celebration of this especial season with Cafe Aroma’s Cuban flair!