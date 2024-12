CAFE AROMA Seasonal Pop-Up at Loulou Petit Bistro in Chelsea

Inspired by Cafe Aroma’s proudly Cuban heritage and over 60 years of NYC roots, the pop-up will feature a menu of specialty espresso drinks made with Cafe Aroma’s newest launch, Especial , like a Café Coquito which is a non-alcoholic take on the Latin Christmas staple, and a Peppermint Mocha, plus fresh churros, festive photo ops, Cafe Aroma merch and a “12 Days of Cafe” giveaway with daily prizes from coffee essentials like a Moka pot to Catbird’s coffee-themed jewelry and more. You can follow along @thecafearoma for more details for visitors selected daily at random. It’s a celebration of this especial season with Cafe Aroma’s Cuban flair!