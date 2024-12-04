BLACKBARN RESTAURANT-Holiday Brunch, Visit with Santa, and Toy Drive

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BLACKBARN Restaurant in NoMad’s special brunch and Holiday toy drive taking place on Sunday December 8th and Sunday December 15th from 12pm-3PM featuring a special appearance from the man himself, Santa Claus. Acclaimed Chef/Restaurateur John Doherty will be hosting this special brunch edition at both BLACKBARN NoMad in NYC and BLACKBARN Hudson Valley at Diamond Mills Hotel in Saugerties to bring kids in need joy during the holiday dinners and create a magical moment for diners at the restaurant.

As part of the toy drive, guests must bring an unwrapped toy of any kind that will be donated to The Floating Hospital's Candy Cane Lane Program. The Floating Hospital is a non-profit organization that provides healthcare services to medically underserved communities in New York City. Their “Candy Cane Lane" program, which has been coordinated for the past 17 years, allows their homeless families to shop and receive quality items for free. This year their goal is to receive 6,000 donated items that will include new toys, and BLACKBARN wants to help get them there.

Those diners that participate in the Toy Drive brunch experience will receive complimentary pumpkin bread and hot apple cider; a photo opp with Santa Claus via a digital phone booth and the opportunity to take a photo with "the big guy" on BLACKBARN's ski lift in its Tavern Bar area and a note pad and piece of paper to write your letter to Santa during brunch and have the opportunity to hand-deliver it to him on site!

BLACKBARN features one of the city's most robust brunch menus all served within a rustic chic brand aesthetic under the guidance of celebrated chef John Doherty. Some of its most popular brunch menu items include Blue Corn "Johnny Cakes", House made croissants and apple cider donuts, Huevos Chilaquiles, Waffle Croque Madame and Cornflake Crusted French Toast, to name a few.

