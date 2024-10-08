Avignonesi 2014 Vino Nobile di Montepulciano in Collaboration with Artist Amrita Marino

Avignonesi, the renowned Tuscan winery celebrated for its exceptional Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, is thrilled to announce the release of its latest 2014 vintage, with labels designed in collaboration with New York-based artist Amrita Marino.

Founded in 1974, Avignonesi is celebrated for its dedication to crafting outstanding wines that honor the traditions of Tuscany. The winery’s Vino Nobile di Montepulciano stands as a hallmark of excellence, exemplifying the rich heritage of the Nobile denomination. Over the years, Avignonesi has evolved through a series of transformative milestones—first transitioning to certified organic practices, then embracing biodynamic methods, and ultimately adopting the Benefit Company structure, while also achieving B Corp® certification.

These years have defined a path of profound evolution for Avignonesi, which led them to master their way of producing wine and their position on the international market, learning how to distinguish themselves and elevate the Nobile di Montepulciano denomination.

This growth culminated in the creation of the Live Nobile campaign, a movement that was conceived on the 50th anniversary and that symbolizes the winery’s willingness to focus on a different and wider spectrum of consumers, bringing wine into cultural conversations with a trendier and younger approach.

In line with this philosophy, the collaboration with Amrita Marino, the Indian-born American illustrator known for her bold use of color, shape, and movement, emerged naturally. Marino’s work captures modern lifestyles with humor and relatability, and her dynamic and playful artistic vision helps Avignonesi break the mold and step forward into the future.

For the 2014 Vino Nobile di Montepulciano vintage, ten new labels were crafted by the artist, embodying a concept that honors ordinary moments with a touch of elegance. Marino’s vibrant illustrations perfectly capture the essence of the “living Nobile” approach—celebrating everyday experiences with sophistication and joy. The designs emphasize the value of light-heartedness, inspiring consumers to bring a noble touch to their daily lives.

The new Live Nobile campaign, set to launch globally this October in London, New York, and Milan, will also extend to future vintages, aiming to explore the rich heritage of Avignonesi within a contemporary context. This innovative collaboration seeks to elevate the brand’s presence and connect with a broader, younger audience. It reflects the winery’s commitment to blending tradition with modernity through Marino’s vibrant and humorous illustrations, while always maintaining its vision: to be a “good ancestor”, nurturing the land and people to create a better future and leave a positive legacy for future generations.

Avignonesi is also part of the Slow Wine movement, aligning with its philosophy of quality and sustainability. For more information on Avignonesi, please visit

https://www.avignonesi.it/.

Photo Credit: Riccardo Piazza

