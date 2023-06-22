Asti DOCG to Partner with 50 Top Pizza New York on June 27, 2023

Consorzio Asti DOCG, with its Moscato d’Asti DOCG and Asti Spumante DOCG, will be the official partner of 50 Top Pizza, the prestigious pizza guide that ranks the best pizzerias in Italy and around the world. Taking place on Tuesday, June 27, the New York event marks the third stop of the international tour, after Barcelona and Tokyo.

The Asti DOCG denomination comes from the Italian wine UNESCO regions of Langhe-Roero and Monferrato in Piedmont. These three areas are characterized by an ideal climate and position, allowing the Moscato Bianco grapevines to flourish, and letting the grapes express their aromatic properties to the fullest. The result is an autochthonous Piedmonts varietal whose musky aroma, intense but extremely refined, blends into a fragrant bouquet of botanical essences, such as wisteria, lime flowers, peach, apricot, and delicate hints of lemon and orange blossoms.

By partnering with 50 Top Pizza, Asti DOCG confirms its commitment to represent and celebrate Italian food and wines worldwide; highlighting the versatility of these wines that can be enjoyed with different types of food and occasions, including pizza.

“This partnership with 50 Top Pizza is a great opportunity for Asti DOCG to present itself to an international audience and pizza lovers from around the world," said Director Giacomo Pondini. “Thanks to their fruity aromas, delicate bubbles and low alcohol content, Asti DOCG wines are the perfect complement to the delicious flavors of pizza; and we are excited to share our passion for Italian wine with attendees."

In addition to the award for Best Pizza, 50 Top Pizza will be giving to some of the pizzerias several special accolades in partnership with the sponsors of the event. Asti DOCG will award the Best Wine List 2023, a prize that is given to the pizzeria that features an all-rounded and well-thought wine list and that is able to pair their pizzas excellently with the wines they offer to their clientele.

Asti DOCG will follow 50 Top Pizza from New York to Rome in July, and to the final stop in Naples in September to present the winner of the best pizza in the world.

For more information on Asti DOCG, please visit https://www.astidocg.it/en/.

For more information about the online guide, 50 Top Pizza please visit https://www.50toppizza.it/en.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Asti DOCG