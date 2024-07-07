ANCIENT OLIVE TREES PERFECT PAIR-Summer is for Serving

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The sun-kissed days of summer are perfect time to elevate your culinary experiences and serve your guests with the best from Ancient Olive Trees! One of their popular products, the Ancient Olive Trees Perfect Pair is a harmonious blend of their carefully crafted Extra Virgin Olive Oil and rich Balsamic Vinegar.

Ancient Olive Trees is a family owned and operated company based in Marin County, California. The family became enchanted with the majesty of the old growth olive trees as they would drive through Corning, California, during summer road trips to Lake Almanor. They acquired their first orchard in 2003, and turned attention to tree farming full-time in 2007.

Ancient Olive Trees' orchards are farmed in Northern California, near the towns of Anderson and Corning, about 150 miles north of San Francisco. Trees range in age from 25 to over 130 years old, and the orchards have been maintained by the same professional for 20 years.

The Ancient Olive Trees Perfect Pair is a beautifully presented set of finely crafted Extra Virgin Olive Oil and rich Balsamic Vinegar. Priced at $69, it promises to elevate your summer culinary adventures and make every occasion memorable.

Here are just some of the reasons you will want to have the Ancient Olive Trees Perfect Pair for gifting and for yourself!

-Versatile Gifting for Every Celebration: From birthdays and anniversaries to weddings and graduations, Ancient Olive Trees Perfect Pair is the ultimate gift for any occasion. Share the joy of fine flavors with your loved ones, elegantly packaged and ready to enchant.

-Mark Life's Milestones: Whether it's a bridal shower, baby shower, or housewarming party, Ancient Olive Trees Perfect Pair adds a touch of sophistication to any celebration. Gift this exquisite pairing to commemorate life's special moments and create lasting memories.

-Enhance Summer Celebrations: Elevate your summer gatherings with Ancient Olive Trees Perfect Pair. Whether it's a backyard barbecue or just an elegant summer dinner party, this thoughtful gift is a culinary delight that adds a touch of gourmet flair to every festive occasion.

-Perfect for Thank-You Gifts: Express gratitude in style with Ancient Olive Trees Perfect Pair. Whether you want to thank a colleague, mentor, or client, this tasteful pairing is a thoughtful gesture that leaves a lasting impression of appreciation. It's also perfect to present to a host or hostess.

-Ideal for Dinner Parties: Planning a dinner party? Impress your guests with Ancient Olive Trees Perfect Pair. With its exquisite flavors and elegant bottlling, the set looks beautiful on the table.

For more information on Ancient Olive Trees and to learn about all of their products, visit their website HERE.

Photo Credit: Provided by Ancient Olive Trees

Comments