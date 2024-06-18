AMERICAN HARVEST VODKA for Your Summertime Cocktails-5 Outstanding Recipes

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadwayworld recently has the pleasure of attending an exciting evening at the esteemed Civilian Hotel with American Harvest Vodka that featured an intimate dinner and an immersive vodka tasting with American business mogul and entrepreneur, David Adelman who founded Darco Spirits.

The Darco Spirits umbrella includes American Harvest Vodka, Beach Whiskey and Beach Whiskey Canned Cocktails. Adelman has stated his vision for the company. "I’m not a fourth-generation distiller an agronomist, or a biochemist… But I am a consumer, and someone who loves spirits, shared experiences and creating lasting memories…with a cocktail in hand. So, if you’re going to shake up a generations-old industry that was born out of political, social, and religious divisiveness, you have an entrepreneurial spirit and really thick skin. You don’t have to be an expert in the field to see the field differently, and you don’t need permission to change the game. That’s why I founded Darco Spirits."

American Harvest Vodka is proudly handcrafted in Idaho and produced in small batches using ingredients from local family farms. Distilled from 100% organic Idaho winter wheat with water from the protected Aquifers below the Snake River Plain, American Harvest Organic Vodka is 100% traceable with all ingredients, bottling, and distilling made right here in America, bringing an organic clean vodka to your table every time.

We were greatly impressed with American Harvest Vodka and want to share 5 outstanding recipes with the spirit that are ideal for all the good times ahead.

LEMON DROP MARTINI

Ingredients:

-2 oz. American Harvest Organic Vodka

-3/4 oz. Triple Sec

-1 oz. Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

-3/4 oz. Simple Syrup

Technique: Add ice and ingredients to shaker. Shake and strain Into chilled Martini glass. Garnish with a sugared rim and a lemon twist.

AMERICAN SPARKLER

Ingredients:

-2 oz. American Harvest Organic Vodka

-3/4 oz. Pomegranate Liquor

-Sparkling Wine

Technique: Add American Harvest Organic Vodka and Pomegranate Liqueur to Champagne flute. Top with sparkling wine. No garnish is necessary.

LOCAL HARVEST

Ingredients:

-2 oz. American Harvest Organic Vodka

-4 Fresh Basil Leaves

-3 Lime Wedges

-3 Slices Cucumber

-1/4 oz. Agave Nectar

Technique: Add limes, agave, basil, and cucumber to shaker and muddle. Add Ice and American Harvest Vodka, Shake and strain into Rocks glass over ice. Garnish with a basil leaf and cucumber slice.

SOLSTICE SOUR

Ingredients:

-2 oz. American Harvest Organic Vodka

-3/4 oz. Concord Grape Syrup

-3/4 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

Technique: Add ice and ingredients to shaker. Shake and strain Into chilled Coupe glass. Garnish with a lemon wedge.

SOUTHERN BELLE

Ingredients"

-2 oz. American Harvest Organic Vodka

-3 oz. Iced Sweet Tea

Technique: Build in Collins glass over ice. Stir. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

For more recipes, information, and to learn where to purchase American Harvest Vodka, please visit their web site HERE.

Photo Credit: Provided by American Harvest Vodka



Comments