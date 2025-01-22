8 Low-ABV Cocktail Recipes for January and Beyond

The holidays have come and gone, and a new year means a new opportunity to consciously dial things back. These low-ABV cocktails are ideal for anyone looking to enjoy flavorful drinks with a lighter touch. Whether it’s for brunch, happy hour, or an after-dinner sip, these cocktails are refreshingly delicious and incredibly easy to make in under five minutes.

Delivering just the right amount of buzz, these low-proof libations are perfect for those embracing the “everything in moderation” mindset while still savoring their favorite flavors in January and beyond.

Riunite Lambrusco Spritz

Ingredients:

1 part Riunite Lambrusco

1 part Maschio Prosecco DOC

a splash of lemonade or a squeeze of lemon

Instructions:

Serve the drink over ice and garnish it with a vibrant lemon wheel.

Disaronno Sour

Ingredients:

50 ml Disaronno Originale

25 ml Fresh lemon juice

5 ml Sugar syrup

Egg white

Garnish: Lemon Slice

Instructions:

Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker without ice. Dry shake and then add ice to the cocktail shaker. Shake and strain into a chilled rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a slice of lemon.

The Low ABV Galliano Espresso Martini (6%)

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Fluère Spiced Cane

1 oz Galliano Espresso

1 oz Espresso

1 dash of simple syrup

Instructions:

Blend together and enjoy!

Pallini Spritz

Ingredients:

2 oz Pallini Limoncello

3 oz Prosecco

1 oz Sparkling water

Garnish: Lemon Slice

Instructions:

Add all the ingredients in a large wine glass filled with ice and garnish with a lemon slice.

Classic NUVO Cocktail

Ingredients:

1/4 oz French Cognac

1 sugar cube

Top with NUVO Sparkling Liqueur

Instructions:

Add french cognac and soak 1 sugar cube in a chilled cocktail glass. Top with NUVO Sparkling Liqueur.

Fluère Paloma

Ingredients:

1 ¾ oz Fluère Smoked Agave

½ oz Lime Juice

Topped with Grapefruit Soda

Garnish: Grapefruit zest

Instructions:

Add ingredients into a chilled highball glass. Top with grapefruit soda and stir. Garnish with grapefruit zest.

Fluère Daiquiri

Ingredients:

2 oz Fluère Spiced Cane

2/3 oz Lime Juice

1/3 oz sugar syrup

Garnish: Dehydrated Lime Wheel

Instructions:

Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled Nick and Nora glass. Garnish with a dehydrated lime wheel.