News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

8 Low-ABV Cocktail Recipes for January and Beyond

These cocktails are easy to make in under five minutes. 

By: Jan. 22, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The holidays have come and gone, and a new year means a new opportunity to consciously dial things back. These low-ABV cocktails are ideal for anyone looking to enjoy flavorful drinks with a lighter touch. Whether it’s for brunch, happy hour, or an after-dinner sip, these cocktails are refreshingly delicious and incredibly easy to make in under five minutes. 

Delivering just the right amount of buzz, these low-proof libations are perfect for those embracing the “everything in moderation” mindset while still savoring their favorite flavors in January and beyond. 

8 Low-ABV Cocktail Recipes for January and Beyond ImageRiunite Lambrusco Spritz

Ingredients:

  • 1 part Riunite Lambrusco
  • 1 part Maschio Prosecco DOC
  • a splash of lemonade or a squeeze of lemon

Instructions:

Serve the drink over ice and garnish it with a vibrant lemon wheel.

8 Low-ABV Cocktail Recipes for January and Beyond Image

Disaronno Sour 

Ingredients:

  • 50 ml Disaronno Originale
  • 25 ml Fresh lemon juice
  • 5 ml Sugar syrup
  • Egg white 
  • Garnish: Lemon Slice

Instructions: 

Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker without ice. Dry shake and then add ice to the cocktail shaker. Shake and strain into a chilled rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a slice of lemon.

8 Low-ABV Cocktail Recipes for January and Beyond ImageThe Low ABV Galliano Espresso Martini (6%)

Ingredients:

Instructions:

Blend together and enjoy!

8 Low-ABV Cocktail Recipes for January and Beyond Image

Pallini Spritz 

Ingredients:

Instructions: 

Add all the ingredients in a large wine glass filled with ice and garnish with a lemon slice.

8 Low-ABV Cocktail Recipes for January and Beyond Image

Classic NUVO Cocktail

Ingredients:

Instructions: 

Add french cognac and soak 1 sugar cube in a chilled cocktail glass. Top with NUVO Sparkling Liqueur.

8 Low-ABV Cocktail Recipes for January and Beyond ImageFluère Paloma 

Ingredients:

  • 1 ¾ oz Fluère Smoked Agave
  •  ½ oz Lime Juice
  • Topped with Grapefruit Soda 
  • Garnish: Grapefruit zest

Instructions:

Add ingredients into a chilled highball glass. Top with grapefruit soda and stir. Garnish with grapefruit zest.

8 Low-ABV Cocktail Recipes for January and Beyond ImageFluère Daiquiri

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Fluère Spiced Cane 
  • 2/3 oz Lime Juice
  • 1/3 oz sugar syrup
  • Garnish: Dehydrated Lime Wheel 

Instructions: 

Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled Nick and Nora glass. Garnish with a dehydrated lime wheel. 



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos