5 NAPKIN BURGER in Hell's Kitchen Debuts Breakfast Menu

Enjoy a full breakfast menu to fuel up for your visit to the Times Square area.

By: Jan. 16, 2025
5 NAPKIN BURGER in Hell's Kitchen Debuts Breakfast Menu Image
5 Napkin Burger in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood has added an All-Day Breakfast menu to its offerings. From 10 am to 4 pm daily, guests can fuel-up to get ready for their exploration of the Times Square area.

Their breakfast selections include the Hell’s Kitchen Egg Sandwich (Turkey Sausage, Jack Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Fried Eggs, Crispy Onions); Baja Burrito (chorizo & egg scramble, guacamole, spicy slaw, black bean salsa, queso bravo); Buttermilk Pancake Breakfast (plain or blueberry pancakes with maple syrup, 2 eggs any style, turkey sausage or bacon, hash browns); the Bacon & Egg Cheeseburger (sunnyside up egg, American cheese, Black Label Bacon, aioli) and more. Beverages to accompany your meal include two-for-one Mimosas for $12. 

5 Napkin Burger in Hell's Kitchen is located at 630 9th Avenue, New York, NY  10036.  For more information, visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of 5 Napkin Burger



