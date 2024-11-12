11 Fall-Inspired Cocktails for Thanksgiving

Looking for cocktail inspiration for your Thanksgiving table? As the holiday season creeps closer, it’s the perfect time to dust off your cocktail shaker and dazzle your guests with drinks that taste like fall in a glass.

These autumn-inspired cocktails bring together the best of fall’s bounty – think juicy apple, tart cranberry, vibrant pomegranate, and warm, comforting spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove. Whether you're hosting a cozy dinner or a lively friends-and-family feast, these delicious drinks are the perfect complement to turkey and all the deliciousness of your Thanksgiving table.

﻿Check out 11 fall-inspired cocktails to iven up your Thanksgiving get-together below!

Count Your Blessings

Ingredients:

2 1⁄2 oz Jeptha Creed Four Grain Kentucky Straight Bourbon

1 oz Spiced Simple Syrup (Made with Cinnamon, Cardamom, & Clove)

3⁄4 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1 1⁄2 oz Cranberry Juice

1 oz Apple Brandy

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients into a shaker tin with ice. Shake thoroughly. Strain into highball glass filled with ice. Garnish with apple slices and freshly grated cinnamon. Enjoy!

Thanksgiving Rum Punch

Ingredients (serves 4):

3⁄4 cup Kōloa Kauaʻi Spice Rum

2 tbsp honey

6 whole cloves

2 cinnamon sticks

2 cups apple cider

1 cup cranberry pomegranate juice

1 can ginger ale

Instructions:

-Combine honey, cloves, cinnamon sticks and 1⁄2 cup of cider in a small saucepan over medium. Cook, stirring often, until honey is dissolved and mixture is fragrant with spices, about 7 minutes. Remove from heat; cool and steep for 15 minutes. Discard cloves and cinnamon sticks.

-Combine spiced cider mixture, cranberry pomegranate juice, spice rum, ginger ale and remaining apple cider in a large punch bowl. Garnish sliced apples, oranges, pomegranate seeds and a rosemary sprig and serve over ice.