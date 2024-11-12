11 Fall-Inspired Cocktails for Thanksgiving

Bring flavors of apple, cranberry, pomegranate & more to your Thanksgiving table.
Looking for cocktail inspiration for your Thanksgiving table? As the holiday season creeps closer, it’s the perfect time to dust off your cocktail shaker and dazzle your guests with drinks that taste like fall in a glass.
These autumn-inspired cocktails bring together the best of fall’s bounty – think juicy apple, tart cranberry, vibrant pomegranate, and warm, comforting spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove. Whether you're hosting a cozy dinner or a lively friends-and-family feast, these delicious drinks are the perfect complement to turkey and all the deliciousness of your Thanksgiving table.
Check out 11 fall-inspired cocktails to iven up your Thanksgiving get-together below!
Ingredients:
2 1⁄2 oz Jeptha Creed Four Grain Kentucky Straight Bourbon
1 oz Spiced Simple Syrup (Made with Cinnamon, Cardamom, & Clove)
3⁄4 oz Fresh Lime Juice
1 1⁄2 oz Cranberry Juice
1 oz Apple Brandy
Instructions:
Combine all ingredients into a shaker tin with ice. Shake thoroughly. Strain into highball glass filled with ice. Garnish with apple slices and freshly grated cinnamon. Enjoy!
Ingredients (serves 4):
3⁄4 cup Kōloa Kauaʻi Spice Rum
2 tbsp honey
6 whole cloves
2 cinnamon sticks
2 cups apple cider
1 cup cranberry pomegranate juice
1 can ginger ale
Instructions:
-Combine honey, cloves, cinnamon sticks and 1⁄2 cup of cider in a small saucepan over medium. Cook, stirring often, until honey is dissolved and mixture is fragrant with spices, about 7 minutes. Remove from heat; cool and steep for 15 minutes. Discard cloves and cinnamon sticks.
-Combine spiced cider mixture, cranberry pomegranate juice, spice rum, ginger ale and remaining apple cider in a large punch bowl. Garnish sliced apples, oranges, pomegranate seeds and a rosemary sprig and serve over ice.
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Vodka
1 oz Galliano Espresso
1 oz Espresso
Instructions:
Blend together and enjoy!
Ingredients:
1 part Riunite Lambrusco
1 part Maschio Prosecco DOC
a splash of lemonade or a squeeze of lemon
Any of your favorite fall ingredients!
Instructions:
Serve the drink over ice and garnish it with a vibrant lemon wheel.
Ingredients:
2 oz Kōloa Kaua’i Gold Rum
1⁄2 oz unsweetened cranberry juice
2 oz fresh-squeezed tangerine, clementine, or mandarin juice
1⁄2 oz ginger liqueur
Dash of ginger beer
Sugared cranberries for garnish
Tangerine slice for garnish
Instructions:
Fill a highball glass with ice and pour the cranberry juice into the bottom. Then, in a cocktail shaker, combine the tangerine juice, rum, and ginger liqueur; shake with ice and strain gently into the serving glass without disturbing the bottom layer. Fill with ginger beer to the top. Garnish with a citrus slice and a few sugared cranberries on a cocktail pick.
Ingredients:
1 oz. Dos Maderas 5+5 Rum
1 oz. Gran Duque d’Alba Brandy
.5 oz. Williams & Humbert Dry Sack Sherry
1 oz. Milk
.5 oz. Cream
1 egg
Instructions:
-Chill a punch cup.
-Add all ingredients to your shaker
-Add 2-3 solid cubes of ice.
-Shake vigorously for 30 seconds or until you can’t hear the ice anymore
-Strain into your chilled cup
-Garnish with some freshly grated nutmeg
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Sagamore Spirit Signature Rye Whiskey
2 oz Pear Juice
.5 oz Lemon Juice
.5 oz Cinnamon Syrup*
One Fresh Pear
Lemon & Ground Cinnamon for garnish
Instructions:
-Cut the pear into quarters and remove the core. Place 1⁄4 into the shaker and muddle.
-Add Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey, pear juice, lemon juice, and cinnamon syrup.
-Add ice and shake until cold.
-Strain into a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with a lemon wheel and ground cinnamon.
*Cinnamon Syrup: Mix one cup each of water and sugar with two cinnamon sticks in a small pot. Cook on medium-low heat until sugar is dissolved and reduce to a simmer for 10-minutes. Cool and store in the refrigerator. Yields 1 1⁄2 cups.
Ingredients:
12 oz Keeper's Heart Irish + American
2 oz lemon juice
8 oz cinnamon syrup
8 oz orange juice
21 oz unsweetened black tea
Instructions:
-The day before: refrigerate all ingredients and, if glass, throw a punch bowl in the freezer. Fill an empty sour cream tub or similar with water and freeze solid.
-The day of: mix all ingredients in a punch bowl, remove ice from the tub and add to the bowl, and serve in 8-oz cups with a ladle.
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Boulard Calvados VSOP
0.75 oz Bauchant Orange Liqueur
0.75 oz Lemon Juice
Instructions:
-Pour the orange liqueur with lemon juice and calvados in a shaker.
-Shake with ice and strain into a glass.
-Garnish with orange zest.
Photo Credit: Risa Weaver-Enion, RisaJames Photography
Ingredients:
1 part Disaronno Originale
1 part Orange Juice
1 part Lemon Juice
Instructions:
Shake over ice, pour into iced rocks glass. Garnish with Orange wedge
Ingredients:
25ml Tia Maria
25ml Espresso
25ml Bourbon
10ml Maple Syrup
Garnish: Brush melted white chocolate on the rim and add crushed caramel. Add 3 coffee beans and a piece of hardened maple syrup.
Instructions:
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and double strain into a chilled martini glass.
