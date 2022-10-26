Works & Process Presents UNDERSCORED By Ephrat Asherie Dance and NYC Club Legends
Performances are Sunday and Monday, November 13 and 14, 7:30 pm.
Commissioned by Works & Process, UNDERSCORED is a multi-faceted project that acts as a living archive of five generations of NYC club dancers. Rooted in the intergenerational stories and memories of NYC underground club heads, UNDERSCORED was created in collaboration with legendary elders from the underground dance community such as Archie Burnett, Michele Saunders, and Brahms "Bravo" LaFortune and Ephrat Asherie.
Dance company members Ephrat "Bounce" Asherie, Manon Bal, Ron "Stealth-1" Chunn Jr., Teena Marie Custer, Val "Ms. Vee" Ho, and Matthew "Megawatt" West. The performers, ranging in age from 27 to 79, share lived experiences, stories, and vibes from seminal underground parties, including David Mancuso's the Loft, Larry Levan's Paradise Garage and Timmy Regisford's Shelter. Featuring costumes by David Dalrymple and building on the intergenerational transference of knowledge and culturally reflective movement that happens night after night on dance floors across the city, UNDERSCORED explores the ever-changing physical and musical landscape of New York City's underground dance community.
Commissioned by Works & Process in 2018, UNDERSCORED makes its long-awaited world premiere in the Peter B. Lewis Theater at the Guggenheim following a summer 2019 residency at LUMBERYARD, summer 2020 Works & Process bubble residency at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, a spring 2021 Works & Process bubble residency at Bridge Street Theatre with the support of the Mellon Foundation and the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, and May 2022 Works & Process LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" residency at Catskill Mountain Foundation. Throughout this time, in some of New York State's first permitted performances during the pandemic, Works & Process coproduced outdoor, filmed, and preview performances of UNDERSCORED at Harlem Stage, Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, and in the Guggenheim Museum rotunda. During summer of 2022, in-process performances of UNDERSCORED were presented at the Vail Dance Festival and The Yard.
More Hot Stories For You
October 25, 2022
For the ninth edition of World Ballet Day on 2 November, Dutch National Ballet is launching a new series of online ballet classes. Following the previous successful series, a new ballet class will be posted online every week for five weeks.
American Ballet Theatre To Host Post-Performance Panel On World Premiere Work LIFTED, October 29
October 25, 2022
American Ballet Theatre to host post-performance panel discussion on world premiere work Lifted on Saturday, October 29, 2022.
Ring In The Holiday Season With American Repertory Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER
October 25, 2022
American Repertory Ballet's magical production of The Nutcracker returns to three Central New Jersey performing arts venues this holiday season. The curtain lifts at McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton, November 25-27; performances continue at the Patriots Theater at the War Memorial in Trenton on December 11; and the grand finale will be at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick, December 16-18.
Dance Lab New York Creates Space For New Expressions Of Gender In Ballet in MORE TO THE POINTE LAB
October 25, 2022
Dance Lab New York (DLNY), the unique artist-centered and artist-led choreography incubator founded by Broadway veteran and choreographer Josh Prince, celebrates its 10th anniversary this season.
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's Pointe in Time Gala Returns Annual Gala to Raise Funds
October 24, 2022
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's (PBT) largest event of the year returns to The Westin on Sat., Nov. 12. Pointe in Time | Love Never Dies, will be an elegant evening of dining, dancing and performances by company artists and Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School students.