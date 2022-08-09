White Wave Dance Announces IYOUUSWE III Live At The Archway In DUMBO, August 25

WHITE WAVE Dance announces iyouuswe III as part of the free Live at the Archway in DUMBO series on August 25, 2022 at 6PM at155 Water St, Brooklyn, NYC.

Korean-born choreographer Young Soon Kim and her world-class WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company will perform a new production, iyouuswe III (read I-You-Us-We-Three), our multi-year collaboration with pioneering composers Ki Young and Marco Cappelli, as they continue to explore the body's three dimensions in space. Probing the weight of human emotions, iyouuswe III presents a vividly colored vision where movement and mise-en-scène seamlessly meld.

This new piece is the denouement to a trilogy, Kim's extraordinary creative partnership with dramaturge James Leverett, a former Yale University drama Professor and Chair, lighting designer Yuriy Nayer, and videographer Alexander Sargent.

iyouuswe III (work in progress)

Choreography by Young Soon Kim, in collaboration with the performers

Original Score by Marco Cappelli, Ki Young Kim

Other Music by Jim Perkins, Stephan Bodzin & Angus MacRae

Dancers: Lacey Baroch, Michael Bishop, Sumire Ishige, Casey LaVres, Tess McCharen, Derick McKoy, Jr., Jake Nahor, Alexander Sargent, Ellie Swainhart, John Trunfio

This program will include sections from "iyouuswe" which premièred at 2017 La MaMa Moves Dance Festival.

The Dumbo Archway is a public plaza underneath the Manhattan Bridge in DUMBO, Brooklyn. It's on Water St between Anchorage Place and Adams St.

Formed in 1988, WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company (WHITE WAVE) strives to inspire audiences through multi-dimensional dance productions reflecting themes and philosophies both modern and timeless. Our mission is to be a potent stimulus for change and expansion of the dance/arts world through the production of dance concerts, classes, residencies, and education. Artistic Director Young Soon Kim's vision is expansive, challenging the threshold of dance, music, theater and visual art, surging forward to create new possibilities. Ms. Kim creates works of vision and movement language in reverence and awe of novelty that challenge and broaden the boundaries of dance. We provide both emerging and established choreographers/companies with a NYC venue where they can congregate, create, rehearse and present new dance works through our festivals.

www.whitewavedance.org.

WHITE WAVE created DDF in 2001 in response to the dance community's need for performance opportunities that would not only present, but also produce, the work of rising choreographers at minimal expense for the artist. The festival is now recognized as New York's most prestigious gathering of pioneering choreography, encouraging experimentation, creativity, and originality.

To date, WHITE WAVE Dance has proudly presented over 3,000 choreographers/dance companies and over 22,500 performers to a total of more than 90,500 audience members.

Young Soon Kim, Artistic Director of WHITE WAVE Dance, is a nationally and internationally acclaimed choreographer, whose work has been hailed for its exhilarating, visually stunning, and emotionally rich phrases and textures.

In addition to her role as a performer and Artistic Director, Ms. Kim created a series of dance festivals soon after inaugurating the WHITE WAVE John Ryan Theater in DUMBO, Brooklyn, in 2001.

She has since become one of the most recognized producers/curators in New York City. Ms. Kim has also served as a juror for New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in 2006 and for the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council in 2014.

After the World première at the 2017 La MaMa Moves! Dance Festival, WHITE WAVE Dance's Canadian première of "iyouuswe" (read as I-You-Us-We) at the 2018 Vancouver International Dance Festival was a resounding success! WHITE WAVE presented "Eternal NOW" at our enormously successful 2019 tour to Korea and China. In Gwanju, Korea, we performed at a special event at the Asian Cultural Center, one of the most prestigious arts complexes in all of Asia. There we participated at the Opening Celebration of the 2019 FINA World Championship Masters' Games, a sporting event that rivals the Olympics. Following that, we flew to China to perform at the Ningbo Cultural Plaza, as part of a China-US Cultural Exchange program. Dazzled sold-out audiences greeted us at every performance!

During the Summer/Fall 2021, Young Soon Kim, continually created "iyouuswe II, A Dance Film" and a stage version of the production.

In October 2021 WHITE WAVE Dance presented three free performances of their newest production, iyouuswe II (I-You-Us-We-Two), on October 9 and 30, 2021 at DUMBO Archway, and two shows at the Home of WHITE WAVE Dance at 5pm as part of the City Artist Corps Grant Initiative.

"iyouuswe II, A Dance Film" was selected as finalist for the 2022 Cannes International Film Festival, Paris International Short Festival, Vancouver Independent Film Festival and an OFFICIAL SELECTION at the 2021 London International Short Film Festival, Espoo Digi-Dance International Film Festival (Finland) and Experimental, Dance, Music Film Festival (Canada).

Ms. Kim's contribution to dance is not limited to the stage. In 2003 she was featured in the documentary Arirang: The Korean American Journey, premièring at the Smithsonian Institution and broadcast nationwide by PBS. She is also the first artist actively working outside Korea, in all Arts genres, who is the subject of a documentary film series by the Korean Government (Arts Council Korea), on her life, accomplishments, and phenomenal dance career.

