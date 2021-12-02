WHITE WAVE 6th Annual SoloDuo Dance Festival Announced

WHITE WAVE presents the 6th Annual SoloDuo Dance Festival featuring 30 dance makers from the New York Metro area, from across the U.S., and Italy. Selected by a panel of distinguished dance producers and artists in New York, talented rising national and international dance makers will appear in 2022 year's festival.

2022 SoloDuo Dance Festival (Feb. 6th & 7th) will take place at DIXON PLACE, in New York City. Tickets are $20 in advance / $25 at the door / $15 students & seniors can be purchased atwww.whitewavedance.org. Discount group tickets are available by contacting WHITE WAVE at 2022soloduo@gmail.com or 718.855.8822.

WHITE WAVE's Artistic Director Young Soon Kim founded the SoloDuo Dance Festival in 2016. The program celebrates the unique art of the solo and duet, creating new opportunities to display the latest work of both emerging and mid-career choreographers, offering vivid experiences for audiences with the goal of discovering and nurturing young talent, making Dixon Place a one of-a kind venue to showcase intimate solos or duets. This year features several brilliant young choreographers showing their latest works at 2022 SoloDuo!

CoreDance Contemporary is an Australian modern dance company residing in New York City. The company's mission is to empower the female voice by merging artistry and athleticism through the medium of dance performance. And Jacques Torres said that "What attracted me to this company is the physical power of the women". John Beasant III is the Artistic Director of John Beasant and Dancers and is also an Assistant Professor of Dance at the UH School of Dance. He performed worldwide and received raved reviews like "I was pleasantly surprised by the subtlety of John Beasant's choreographic voice" from Neil Ellis Ortz (Dance Source Houston). Metanoia Dance is a company newly founded by Jenifer Dillow in 2021 and the purpose of the piece, 'To My Younger Self", is to highlight mental illness and to extend a message of hope to those struggling with mental health or any other battle in this unprecedented period. Elizabeth Shea Dance is a chamber ensemble who seek new ways to tell human stories. The company has performed across the US and abroad and Rita Kohn at ExploreDance wrote "...seamlessly choreographed...a tour de force...". Julian Donahue as the second recipient of the David Hallberg Scholarship joined New York Theatre Ballet in the spring of 2019, and his choreographic debut "Displacement" explores the intimacy, conflict, and joy of romantic and platonic same-sex relationships in 2021. THE MARK dance company (Charlotte, NC) was founded in 2012 by Artistic Director, Arlynn Zachary presents 'Jouska' and INDY Week's Arts Blog praised that "In Arlynn Zachary's revelatory Jouska, Jacob Brown's precise, brisk, incandescent solo was some of the strongest work of the evening-and the week." Smutek Dance's piece, a dance company based in Detroit, 'Dissonance', which premiered at Detroit Dance City Festival 2020 was began as a piece set on 10 women before the pandemic and was then reworked into a duet.

HR Dance is a collective of artists, directed by Heather Roffe, and Roffe's choreography has been described as "entertaining, but with a cutting edge...a sharp one," (Carlsen, City Newspaper, 2012). Her presentation: 'You Are Not Like Me, but, I Am Like You' explores the bizarre ways in which we "measure and compare" ourselves to others (particularly across race/ethnicity), and focus on the differences, rather than the similarities. Charlotte Adams'choreography (Charlotte Adams & Dancers) has been described as "gloriously audacious" (Pittsburgh in the Round), "arresting" (The New York Times,) "gorgeous" and "delicious" said The Tucson Weekly, describing a style that combines her signature wit and athleticism with an eye for the poetry of human foibles.

Additional companies at the 2022 Festival include: Amos Pinhasi, DiMauro Dance, Yu.S.Artistry, sk|dancers, Li Chiao-Ping Dance, Kevin Toyo, Obremski/Works, ZINC Movement Co., FUSE Dance Company, Corian Ellisor Dance, Constance Nicolas Vellozzi, University of Arizona School of Dance, Santiago Rivera, Koin & Co, Kseij dance company, Quianna Simpson, East by North Dance Theatre, Alison Cook Betty Dance Company, Lindsey Bramham Howie, Scott Autry, Elise Knudson

Tickets: $20 in advance | $25 at the door | $15 students & seniors. Purchase Tickets and for more info: www.whitewavedance.org.