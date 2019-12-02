Video: O.K. Dance Company And Maria Briggs Perform MARY'S MAGIC

Oren Korenblum and his dancers from the O.K. Dance Company NYC (starring Maria Briggs, Mean Girls On Broadway) put on their tap shoes and create this wonderful tap dance video - Mary's Magic!

The company is filled with some of the country's best tap dancers who have collectively appeared on Broadway, in several national tours, and in many of the best regional theatres across the U.S. Check out their video below:

The video starring Maria Briggs (CATS, FROZEN, HELLO DOLLY, ANASTASIA, and currently swinging MEAN GIRLS on Broadway) and features Daniel Marhelko, Hayden Joseph Withers, Jason Daniel Rath, Jesse Kramer, Jonathan Quigley, Josh McWhortor, Julien Frei, Oz Shoshan, Ryan Koerber, Ryan Lambert, Spencer Dean, Spencer Pond.

You can check out more details about the O.K. Dance Company on our website - www.orenkorenblum.com





