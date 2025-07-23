Valerie Green/Dance Entropy’s RITE To Make European Debut At Edinburgh Fringe 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Valerie Green/Dance Entropy will present its cathartic dance work RITE at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, marking the critically acclaimed production’s European premiere. Performances will run from August 13 to 24 (excluding August 18) at 7:50 p.m. at C aurora, Lauriston Halls, venue 6.

Conceived, choreographed, and directed by Valerie Green, RITE is described as a healing ceremony and meditative ritual—a raw, physically intense exploration of brotherhood, ego, and transformation. Inspired by shamanic journeying and altered states of consciousness, the 50-minute piece features a multicultural cast of six male dancers navigating themes of vulnerability, masculinity, and spiritual awakening.

“RITE carves a path through human pain, revealing what awaits once we release what weighs us down,” says Green. “It’s an invitation to examine our individual struggles and to ask: ‘Can you get out of your own way?’”

Founded in 1998, Valerie Green/Dance Entropy is a Queens-based nonprofit company that combines performance and outreach to build community and foster inclusivity through dance. Following its New York City premiere, RITE was praised by Critical Dance for its “vivacious” performance and celebration of “human individuality, connection, and experience.”

The cast includes Aidan Feldman, Johnny Mathews III, Tsubasa Nishioka, Lawson Pinder, Richard Sayama, and Richard J. Scandola. Choreography and direction are by Valerie Green, with costume design by Irena Romendik and Valerie Green. The original lighting design is by Kathy Kaufman, with Fringe lighting design by Clara Sarre.

Performances take place at C ARTS, C venues at the Edinburgh Fringe, in C aurora at Lauriston Halls, 28 Lauriston Street, EH3 9DJ (Venue 6). RITE will run from August 13 to 24, 2025, with no performance on August 18. All shows begin at 7:50 p.m.

Tickets are available through the C ARTS box office at www.CtheArts.com or by calling +44 (0)131 581 5555. Direct booking is also available at res.CtheArts.com/event/34:4983. Tickets may also be purchased through the official Fringe box office at www.edfringe.com or by phone at +44 (0)131 226 0000. For more information, visit www.danceentropy.org.