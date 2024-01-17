VIDEO: Sadler Wells' Choreographer Conversations With Michael Keegan-Dolan

Watch as Sir Alistair Spalding speaks to choreographer and Artistic Director of Teaċ Daṁsa Michael Keegan-Dolan. This conversation reflects on Michael’s illustrious career, his upbringing, and the rich collaborations that transform his practice.

Rooted in a profound connection to Ireland’s traditions, language and music, Michael speaks about the unique process of creating work in the picturesque landscape of West Kerry.

Michael Keegan-Dolan’s Olivier Award-nominated MÁM returns to Sadler’s Wells Theatre following its acclaimed run in 2020.

Bringing together the virtuoso Irish traditional concertina player Cormac Begley, contemporary music collective s t a r g a z e, and 12 international dancers from the Teaċ Daṁsa company, MÁM is a meeting place between soloist and ensemble, the classical and the traditional, the local and universal.

MÁM, an Irish word meaning mountain pass, is a work of contrasts where local mythology takes centre stage embracing centuries of tradition and a rich musical heritage. This timely production acknowledges how life’s polarities can on occasion come together and find resolution.

Co-produced by Dublin Theatre Festival, Sadler’s Wells, London and New Zealand Festival of the Arts with support from Ireland’s NASC and NOMAD touring network. This production is funded by an Open Call Award from the Arts Council of Ireland.



