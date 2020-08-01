Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Royal Ballet Dancers Practice Along Regent's Canal

One Londoner was traveling home from work when she came across the two dancing.

Aug. 1, 2020  

Royal Ballet dancers Annette Buvoli and Harry Churches were spotting practicing for an upcoming performance outside Hoxton Docks, along Regent's Canal, Classic FM reports.

One Londoner said she was traveling home from work when she came across the two dancing, and stopped to capture a video and post it to Twitter.

Check out the video below!


