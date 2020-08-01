VIDEO: Royal Ballet Dancers Practice Along Regent's Canal

One Londoner was traveling home from work when she came across the two dancing.

Royal Ballet dancers Annette Buvoli and Harry Churches were spotting practicing for an upcoming performance outside Hoxton Docks, along Regent's Canal, Classic FM reports.

One Londoner said she was traveling home from work when she came across the two dancing, and stopped to capture a video and post it to Twitter.

Check out the video below!

Cycled home from work, came across this over the other side of the canal. London, you are honestly sometimes the best ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fwEl8A6Oav - Katie Gatens (@katie_gatens) July 29, 2020

View More Dance Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You