VIDEO: New York Kathak Festival Moves Online; Watch the Full Performance!

New York Kathak Festival moved online this year due to the current health crisis. The festival premiered Sunday, April 19th at 1PM EST on YouTube.

The festival featured performances by Tanveer Alam, Anindita Neogy Anaam, Amita Batra, Brittny Chandra, Ruee Gawarikar, Sunena Gupta, Seetal Kaur, Priya Persad, Shivangi Dake Robert, Farah Yasmeen Shaikh, and Pallavi Degwekar Shaikh.

The New York Kathak Festival is a nonprofit organization that presents and promotes dancers, scholars, and practitioners of Kathak, a classical dance tracing its origins to India. We produce a festival bringing together established and emerging artists from across the United States and beyond. The New York Kathak Festival is produced by the American Kathak community, inspiring creative exchange between local Kathak artists and diverse New York audiences.





