VIDEO: New York City Ballet Will Stream 1986 Production of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Dance Week continues with a 1986 Live From Lincoln Center rebroadcast of George Balanchine's A Midsummer Night's Dream, performed by New York City Ballet.

This enchanting, evening-length ode to Shakespeare's comedy features Maria Calegari (Titania), Ib Andersen (Oberon), and Jean-Pierre Frohlich (Puck). Set to music by Felix Mendelssohn, this ballet weaves a tale of love and magic in delightful fashion. Robert Irving conducts the New York City Ballet Orchestra.

Tune into the stream tonight, May 30, at 8pm below!

