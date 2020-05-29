VIDEO: Manhattan College Jasper Dancers Perform 2020 Nationals Hip Hop Routine to Season of Love

The Manhattan College dance team the Jasper Dancers, unable to defend their national Hip Hop title have taken their performance online, continuing to share their story of hard work and perseverance.

In an Instagram post, the team shared:

We all have many reasons "why" we dance. To express ourselves. To push ourselves physically, mentally, emotionally. To tell stories. To touch lives. This season was special to the Jasper Dancers for many reasons, but mainly because we felt we were continuing to write our story, following a path, and of course, savoring every moment along the way. Unfortunately, circumstances prevented us and many other teams across the nation from continuing that story. But our story prevailed; a story of togetherness, of love, of risk, of moments too special to just let them pass us by seems relevant now more than ever. It was two minutes, 120 seconds, and too many moments to count; the underdogs working to defend their national Hip Hop title. It wasn't perfect, but it was special, and the most special things in this life are meant to be shared. No costumes. No Audience. No Formations. Just Love. This was a Season of Love. And 2020 is the year of love. Introducing, our 2020 Nationals Hip Hop routine.

Check out the video below!

