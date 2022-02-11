VIDEO: BODYTRAFFIC And Choreographer Fernando Hernando Magadan in '(D)elusive Minds'

With a compelling style that reflects the "invention, attitude, and urban edge" (The Boston Globe) of its Los Angeles home, BODYTRAFFIC returns to The Joyce with a program that captures the company's audience-captivating joyfulness. Highlights include former BODYTRAFFIC dancer Micaela Taylor's SNAP, displaying her hip-hop roots, and a world premiere by the collaborative team of Baye & Asa, fusing intricate patterns of rhythm and form.

Also on the program-Fernando Hernando Magadan's (d)elusive minds, offering the rare chance to see this theatrical duet performed by Artistic Director Tina Finkelman Berkett and Associate Artistic Director Guzmán Rosado; and Alejandro Cerrudo's PACOPEPEPLUTO, showcasing three dancers who move with abandon to the classic voice of Dean Martin.

The Joyce Theater Foundation will bring dance innovation informed by a West Coast urban edge to New York with the return of BODYTRAFFIC. The company's peerless dancers, presenting a captivating program in a blend of styles, will play The Joyce Theater from March 1-6. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$55, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information and to read about The Joyce Theater's detailed health and safety protocols, including required face-coverings and proof of vaccination policies, please visit www.Joyce.org.

World-class contemporary dance takes The Joyce stage when BODYTRAFFIC returns with its signature inspired dancing and inspiring energy. The program features an array of selected works and a world premiere, easily encapsulating the company's vast vision and commitment to producing acclaimed works by distinctive choreographic voices. Highlights include former BODYTRAFFIC dancer Micaela Taylor's SNAP, inspired by the diverse yet isolated and isolating crowds of the company's hometown, as well as a world premiere from movement art collaborative duo Baye & Asa (Dance Magazine's "25 to Watch" for 2022), fusing intricate patterns of rhythm and form. The evening also gives audiences the rare chance to see Artistic Director Tina Finkelman Berkett and Associate Artistic Director Guzmán Rosado perform together in Fernando Magadan's duet, (d)elusive minds. Alejandro Cerrudo's PACOPEPEPLUTO rounds out the bill, showcasing three dancers moving with abandon to Dean Martin's classic music.

ABOUT BODYTRAFFIC



BODYTRAFFIC uses the creative spirit of its Los Angeles home to fulfill its mission of delivering performances that inspire audiences simply to love dance. Since its inception in 2007, the company has held its place at the forefront of the concert dance world with a compelling, widely acclaimed style and a company composed of artists who received their training at some of the finest schools throughout the world. Its smashing repertory includes the works of renowned choreographers like Kyle Abraham, Ohad Naharin, Hofesh Schecter, Victor Quijada, Arthur Pita, Fernando Magadan, and Micaela Taylor. The company's trajectory from LA to nationwide recognition is notable in its 2016 Hollywood Bowl debut with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and its company-in-residence status at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Beyond LA, the company has captured the attention of major presenters at prestigious venues throughout the U.S. and internationally. During the 2017-2018 season, BODYTRAFFIC celebrated its 10th anniversary with an extensive 20+ city tour, including Moscow and St. Petersburg for the CONTEXT Diana Vishneva Festival, and The Hague for The Holland Dance Festival. One of the company's greatest accomplishments occurred in 2015 when the Obama administration selected it to be United States cultural ambassadors to Israel and Jordan through DanceMotion USA, a program of the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of the U.S. State Department. BODYTRAFFIC also served as cultural ambassadors of the United States in South Korea (2016), Algeria (2017-2018), and Indonesia (2018).