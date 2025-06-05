Tom Gold Dance Unveils Summer 2025 Tour Across Northeast,

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tom Gold Dance, the New York-based classical dance company founded by former New York City Ballet soloist Tom Gold, will bring its signature blend of original choreography and musicality to three Northeast venues this summer.

The company is set to appear at the Newport Dance Festival in Rhode Island from July 18–20, Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, MA on August 2, and Untermyer Park and Gardens in Yonkers, NY on September 20.

At the Newport Dance Festival, Tom Gold Dance will present By a Waterfall, set to music by Russian jazz composer Alexander Tsfasman, and excerpts from Le Voyage, a work featuring songs by Michel Legrand and other French film composers. The company debuted By a Waterfall in November 2023 and premiered Le Voyage in full during its Spring 2024 season in New York.

The Lenox performance will mark Tom Gold Dance’s return to Shakespeare & Company’s Rose Footprint Theatre for the first time since 2020, where the full-length Le Voyage will be presented. Pianist Matthew Sheens and jazz vocalist Olivia Chindamo—who both performed during the premiere—will provide live accompaniment.

The company will also return for the fifth consecutive year to Yonkers’ Untermyer Park and Gardens, with a new program to be announced. The outdoor performance will take place in the Amphitheater of the Walled Garden.

Featured dancers scheduled to appear include Emily Cardea, Harrison Coll, Brian Gephart, and Cara Seymour—all of whom originated roles in Le Voyage. New York City Ballet’s Kennard Henson is also set to join the Lenox program.

Performance Schedule:

Newport Dance Festival: July 18–20 at 7:30 PM | Lawn of The Great Friends Meeting House, Newport, RI | Tickets: $20–$50 at tomgolddance.org/ndf-2025

Shakespeare & Company: August 2 at 2:00 PM | Rose Footprint Theatre, Lenox, MA | Tickets: $38 at tomgolddance.org/summer-voyage-2025

Untermyer Park and Gardens: September 20 at 4:30 PM (rain date: September 21) | Yonkers, NY | Tickets: $35 at tomgolddance.org/untermyer-2025

The company, which has toured internationally and collaborated with institutions like the Guggenheim and Cooper Hewitt Museum, continues to emphasize accessibility and innovation in classical dance.

